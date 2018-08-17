SPRING CREEK – Two retirees and a former board member are up for consideration to be selected as the next director for the Vista Grande section of Spring Creek.
The board of directors will make their appointment at the next regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Fairway Community Center.
Randy Hesterlee, John Lemke and Terry Lister filed in July to fill the position of Tract 200 director for Spring Creek Association.
The position has been vacant since director Jim Jefferies was removed from the board in a unanimous decision July 9 for violating the association’s code of conduct by circulating a petition to withdraw Vista Grande from the homeowner’s association.
The appointee will serve through June 2019 and have the option to run for election to serve a four-year term.
Randy Hesterlee
Hesterlee retired from the Nevada Department of Transportation after 30 years, according to his application, with additional service on various boards and commissions in Elko and Ely. A certified public manager, he is currently an NIAA referee for high school soccer, previously coaching youth soccer and PAL basketball.
On his application, Hesterlee wrote that he has had prior experience through “multiple years interacting with and participating in various governing bodies in Nevada.”
“I can provide necessary insight and judgment to the various issues the Board of Directors are tasked with addressing,” Hesterlee said.
John Lemke
Lemke is a retired heavy equipment operator, “building mines from start to finish,” and said he believed the association “is starting to move in the right direction.”
Stating in his application that he has not been a business owner, or has “much community experience,” Lemke said he thought a fresh perspective would be useful to the association.
“I do believe a new set of eyes will definitely be beneficial to a highly successful HOA,” Lemke wrote.
Terry Lister
Lister, who is currently the Elko County Road Supervisor and a former director for Tract 200, explained that his experience “can be an asset to the SCA.”
In his application letter, Lister stated that his prior service on the board for eight years, combined with his management of three budgets totaling $6 million per year, more than 30 years of supervisor experience, and an understanding of parliamentary procedure would be useful to the association.
“You will also find out that I am a team player, and will back the majority decision, whether I agree with it or not,” Lister wrote. “I know the difference between being a representative and private citizen and will act accordingly.”
Applications to fill the vacancy closed on Aug. 3.
