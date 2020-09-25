Spring Creek to host Veterans Day parade

SPRING CREEK – Elkoans will be driving over Lamoille Summit for this year’s Veterans Day parade hosted by the Spring Creek Association.
The SCA’s board of directors unanimously approved to bring the parade to Spring Creek due to coronavirus restrictions implemented through state mandates.
Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger presented the request to the board of directors Wednesday evening, stating the goal is honoring those who have served in the United States military.
“Most importantly it’s to honor veterans, despite where we do that,” Steninger said.
Elko County, which has traditionally sponsored the annual parade, sought a change in the venue when the state and Local Empowerment Advisory Panel denied an application for a parade permit.
Due to Elko County and the City of Elko accepting federal CARES Act funding, those government entities must adhere to COVID-19 state directives, said City Manager Curtis Calder.
Calder told the Elko Daily Free Press last week that the City was “contractually obligated” to follow state mandates. However, the City would discuss allowing the parade should the directive change, giving the City permission to host large gatherings again.
Jessie Bahr, SCA president and general manager, further explained the City’s dilemma at Wednesday’s board meeting.
“It needs to be clear the City of Elko had to deny the permit because they denied other ones due to OSHA,” Bahr said. “This is not the City of Elko wanting to be mean and causing issues. This is nothing they had control over.”
Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza and restaurant owner Erica Cook told the board they favored the parade coming to Spring Creek.
“I think this is a great idea,” Narvaiza said. “We [had a parade] on the Fourth of July and spaced everybody apart, and people wore masks. I told Commissioner Steninger that law enforcement would help with the traffic control.”
Ten-foot distance markers placed for the Fourth of July Freedom Festival are still on the road, Bahr said. I
The Veteran’s Day parade route will start at Glen Vista Drive and travel down Spring Creek Parkway, ending at Liberty Peak Elementary on Parkchester Drive.
Board members present were Vice Chairman and At-Large Director Tom Hannum, At-Large Director Jake Reed, Tract 200 Director Karl Young, and Tract 300 Director Randy Mauldin, who observed the reason for the parade and celebration of America’s veterans.
“Memorial Day is to commemorate the fallen soldiers, and Veteran’s Day is to commemorate those who are still with us,” he said.
