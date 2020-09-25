Spring Creek to host Veterans Day parade

Jessie Bahr, SCA president and general manager, further explained the City’s dilemma at Wednesday’s board meeting.

“It needs to be clear the City of Elko had to deny the permit because they denied other ones due to OSHA,” Bahr said. “This is not the City of Elko wanting to be mean and causing issues. This is nothing they had control over.”

Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza and restaurant owner Erica Cook told the board they favored the parade coming to Spring Creek.

“I think this is a great idea,” Narvaiza said. “We [had a parade] on the Fourth of July and spaced everybody apart, and people wore masks. I told Commissioner Steninger that law enforcement would help with the traffic control.”

Ten-foot distance markers placed for the Fourth of July Freedom Festival are still on the road, Bahr said. I

The Veteran’s Day parade route will start at Glen Vista Drive and travel down Spring Creek Parkway, ending at Liberty Peak Elementary on Parkchester Drive.

Board members present were Vice Chairman and At-Large Director Tom Hannum, At-Large Director Jake Reed, Tract 200 Director Karl Young, and Tract 300 Director Randy Mauldin, who observed the reason for the parade and celebration of America’s veterans.

“Memorial Day is to commemorate the fallen soldiers, and Veteran’s Day is to commemorate those who are still with us,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.