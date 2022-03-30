 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Creek VFD collects gear for Ukraine

Spring Creek VFD
https://www.springcreekvfd.org/

ELKO -- Firefighters at Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department are heading up a local collection to ship gear to Ukraine.

“Currently, we are looking for donations to freight the gear to Clifton, New Jersey,” said Bret Murphy, chief of the department. “We think it is going to be around $3,500, but I am trying to get some of the freight companies to donate the freight.”

It all began when Lt. Mark Drew and his colleague Oleg Skachko, who work at Clifton Fire Department in New Jersey, got a call from a friend in Ukraine asking for help from the firefighting community. Clifton Fire Department has teamed up with the nonprofit group New Ukrainian Wave-Passaic and Meest-America, a freight company that specializes in shipping to Eastern Europe, to get the gear to Ukraine.

Firefighters are also collecting axes, Halligan tools, stretchers, long boards, cervical collars, disposable gloves and other equipment.

People who want to donate to the cause can call Cassie Delbridge at 934-0654 or Alan Motley at 208-731-1390.

