SPRING CREEK – A wastewater treatment plant nearing capacity in Spring Creek could limit commercial development in one section of the homeowners association for the next two years.
Great Basin Waster Co. announced Dec. 12 that only about 10 connections remain to a 50,000-gallon per day wastewater treatment plant serving Tract 100, or the Marina Hills section of Spring Creek. The remaining connections are available to developers on a first-come, first-serve basis.
After that, a larger facility is required to accommodate the full buildout of the service territory.
The construction of Liberty Peak Elementary, along with small apartment complexes and additional commercial development, has pushed the treatment plant beyond 85 percent capacity, according to GBWC.
The plant now serves 113 active connections and 12 inactive connections. GBWC said they issued an intent to serve to allow developers to connect to sewer lines provided that all tariff requirements are met, including payment if tariff fees.
“Intents to serve expire in one year, [and] they are not issued after we reach promised capacity,” GBWC said.
The announcement comes after the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada denied a request to replace the plant with a larger capacity plant and “ruled that the cost of the plant needs to be borne by new development in Spring Creek,” GBWC said in a statement.
“While GBWC respects the PUCN’s determination, it has continued to evaluate its options as the plant is nearing its capacity and end of life and needs to be replaced for current, as well as future customers,” GBWC said.
On Dec. 3, GBWC filed a professional engineer report conducted by Lumos and Associates to the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection to evaluate the condition of the plant. The report determined that 10 more connections could be accommodated for now and a larger plant would be necessary for the future, GBWC said.
***
Tract 100 was originally developed with 192 lots for single-family residences, but over the years, lots have changed to be used for commercial purposes and for multifamily residences.
With all of the changes, the treatment plant that could accept up to 160 connections is being asked to service 40 more, pushing the capacity to its limits, said Andrea Shirley, GBWC community relations specialist.
Although the plant was installed in 2003 and expected to last until 2024, the incoming Liberty Peak Elementary and further commercial and housing developments are hastening the replacement of the treatment plant, Shirley added.
According to public utility regulations published in April 2016, GBWC is obligated to serve all customers within its certificated service territory as the HOA’s water utility provider.
The public utility regulation states, in part, that “the granting of an exclusive geographical franchise to a single provider [is] coupled with a duty to serve all customers within the assigned territory.”
On GBWC’s website, the company agreed in its sewer tariffs that they would “supply sewer service at Customer’s service connection line dependably and safely in adequate capacities to meet the reasonable needs and requirements of Customer,” adding later that the “utility shall make extensions and/or alterations of it sewer system to serve applicants requesting service within the Utility’s service area.”
Shirley said it is the company’s intent to fulfill the needs of the community, but it will require a new plant, which the company has been trying to secure for two years. If the tank is approved, it could be 18 to 24 months before it is installed.
“We’ve been trying to get in front of this,” Shirley said. “We’ve been working since 2016 to come up with a solution or looking at alternatives.”
On Dec. 12, the water company spoke to the Spring Creek Association’s general manager, Jessie Bahr; State Sen. Pete Goicoechea; and three local developers.
In a transcript of the meeting provided to the Elko Daily Free Press, the developers asked GBWC representatives how the first-come, first-serve policy would affect their projects. The water company answered that they did not yet have a process in place for administering the policy.
James Eason, representing GBWC, spoke to the board of directors at its regular meeting several hours later, saying the water company began investigating options to upgrade the treatment plant in August and started getting the word out to developers on Dec. 7.
“I think we decided after we had finalized our numbers to make sure we can bring in additional capacity,” Eason said.
Although the company is interested in learning more about potential development that would affect the wastewater treatment plant, it recognized that the PUCN would have the final say in approving the engineer’s report to allow moving forward in planning a new plant or finding other alternatives.
For now, developers could install septic tanks as an alternative, Eason said. He assured the board that GBWC was actively searching for both short-term and long-term solutions.
***
The water company’s pronouncement could also affect how building permits are issued through the association and from Elko County, Bahr said. She said the association would at least issue a warning to developers that there are factors to consider when moving forward.
Elko County manager Rob Stokes and county planners met with GBWC representatives last week. He said company representatives shared their concerns with the county about the limitations.
In the past, Spring Creek’s growth was “very slow, with one new lot developed per year for several years,” Stokes said.
Now with a new elementary school on the way and more interest in that section of the HOA “they are looking to provide those services,” he said.
“As far as the county is concerned, as we receive applications for new building development, we will make sure capacity is with the existing wastewater system, or another method such as a septic system for any new buildings,” Stokes said.
The transformation of Spring Creek from a sparsely populated HOA to a community of more than 12,000 people in 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, was beyond what the original developers probably envisioned four decades ago, Eason said.
Today, state law would require a planned development the size of Spring Creek to have facilities built out to capacity, Eason said.
“Back in the 1970s and ’80s, when this thing was approved, the laws were different, the times were different,” Eason said. “So, we’re playing catch-up.”
***
One way GBWC is looking to maximize available water is by seeking to negotiate the amount of gallons per pupil at Liberty Peak from 15 gallons down to 5 gallons per pupil. Eason said this was a possibility after studying other new schools in the state that have a similar student population and climate.
When the integrated resource plan was filed with the PUCN that requested a new wastewater plant, the plant was not at 85 percent capacity, Shirley explained.
However, it’s up to the PUCN and NDEP to determine the direction the water company can take, Shirley said. In the meantime, with the new school and more commercial development, including residences that can house two to eight families, the company plans to find a temporary solution until a new plant is approved.
The company will have an answer from NDEP 45 days from their Dec. 3 filing as to what direction they can take and which alternatives they can offer, Shirley said.
