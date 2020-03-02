Spring Creek water dispute goes to PUCN

The company stated the influx of construction pushed the water treatment plant beyond 85 percent capacity.

In a statement issued by GBWC President Wendy Barnett, since 1996 the company has “been and remains an ardent supporter, stakeholder and partner in the responsible development of Spring Creek.”

“However, we do believe the community should be developed within the scope of its resources,” Barnett said.

Addressing the matter, Barnett stated, “Klondike Holdings, LLC, did not receive a Will Serve for eight units, they received an Intent to Serve (legally, vastly different from a Will Serve) for four units, the most units which can be supported by the water rights allocation on the parcel (as determined by the State of Nevada Division of Water Resources and the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada and not GBWC).”

Barnett said GBWC “understands the cost to developers on meeting construction timelines and try to support projects in our service area as much as possible.”