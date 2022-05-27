Spring Creek water rate consolidation rejected

SPRING CREEK – Many Spring Creek water customers will see an increase in rates after a proposed consolidation to lower rates has been taken off the table, according to Great Basin Water Co. president Seán Twomey.

Twomey announced this week that a filing with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada to consolidate its four water divisions, including Spring Creek, was settled on Wednesday.

“In our filing, GBWC put forward a lot of strong arguments in favor of consolidation, many of which the PUCN did not disagree with,” Twomey explained in a written statement. “However, to get all divisions consolidated, in one step, one rate case, was too large a request ultimately.”

“Instead the commission staff suggested a movement towards consolidation, especially on rate design,” he continued.

In three years, GBWC can apply for consolidation again with their rate case, according to Twomey.

Twomey spoke to the Spring Creek Association board of directors Wednesday evening, updating them on the situation. He said GBWC received “strong push back” from the PUCN and the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection in consolidating the rates for all four divisions.

“We made a lot of progress forward and we’ll be back again,” he said.

Twomey explained in his statement that the company had learned some lessons by filing the petition, which will benefit customers.

“Part of this filing was to get consolidated rates, another was to file a single rate case for all divisions at once,” Twomey said. “Historically this has not been the case and annually we are spending time and money filing rate cases with the PUCN. Now we will only have to file within three years. This frees up time to focus on serving our customers.”

In addition to the settlement, commercial and residential property owners can waive the option to connect to sewers and use septic tanks if they choose.

The petition was filed with the PUCN on Dec. 30, and would have lowered rates for some Spring Creek customers by as much as $15.15 for up to 5,000 gallons. The filing also proposed applying tiers to all divisions, some of which would see increases.

Now residential customers could see rates reduced by $3 for the first 5,000 gallons of water, but increase by more than $6 for customers using 11,000 gallons a month.

“For most customers the monthly service charge is reduced, but the volumetric rates go up,” Twomey said. “As a result the first 5,000 gallons of water cost $3 less for an average residential customer.”

The rate increase is due to several factors, Twomey said, including inflation, supply chain issues and improvements to facilities in Spring Creek, such as a new pipeline in the Vista Grande Tract 200 section, repairs to pipes for pressure issues, a new water tank in Sunset Ridge Tract 300 section, and upgrades to SCADA and cyber security systems.

“Since our last rate case application, the company has invested over $7 million in the community,” he said.

Additionally, four projects are in the planning stages or underway for arsenic treatment drying beds, rehabilitation projects for two wells and the annual pipeline replacement.

Twomey said the company has added two more employees to the local team and are now “fully staffed.”

“One of those staff member’s primary responsibility is to address the extra line locating work required for the installation of new infrastructure by the gas and telecom companies to ensure no interruption to water service,” he explained. “Great Basin Water Company continues to try and improve so that we may better service our customers, we believe we are making progress but more to do.”

After Twomey's remarks to the board, chairman Josh Park stated he was “very, very displeased and disappointed with the situation that we’ve got and where we are right now.”

“I’ll never again trust the good faith that was presented in that meeting,” he said. “The fact that we intervened, and yet that intervention was for nothing because of the way that the conversations were held behind the scenes with the BCP and the PUCN.”

