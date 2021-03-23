Spring Creek welcoming 3 businesses to the area

“The nature out here – deer, owls in the trees and woodchucks running across the greens – is beautiful. You get the amazing view of Spring Creek and the golf course at sunset,” Harp said. “It’s dreamy.”

Harp and her husband Michael were already remodeling experts, happily taking on fixer-uppers in their home state of Ohio. They brought their knowledge and skillset to their house in Spring Creek when the family moved to the area in 2011.

“We love turning those little eyesores into gems,” she said.

Schell Creek Construction, Parker Solutions LLC, and Sabala Electric were brought in for the renovation work, which was part of Harp’s effort to keep it local.

“I’m all about supporting local,” she said, adding it extends to charities as well. Homemade Minky blankets and signs by local artisans will be available for purchase, with the proceeds going to a local cause.

In 2019, the couple approached the Spring Creek Association with their plans and received approval for a six-year lease on the building, pouring in $250,000 of their own money for the work in exchange for the structure. The Harps hope to renew the lease for another six years at the end of the agreement.

