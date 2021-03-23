Spring Creek welcoming 3 businesses to the area

SPRING CREEK – Business is booming in Spring Creek as a day spa, ice cream and Mexican food are on their way to the homeowners association.
Carry on With Style, Old Timey Ice Cream and Waffle Co., and Rolberto’s Mexican Food are planning to open in the next couple of months, introducing a new variety of foods and services to the area.
Carry on With Style is renovating the former Spring Creek Golf Course clubhouse, while Old Timey Ice Cream will serve delectable treats to customers at Spring Creek events.
Rolberto’s Mexican Food announced it is “coming soon” to Vista Grande, Tract 200 section, according to a sign at the business that also promises 24-hour service.
Carry On With StyleIt’s the true story of a diamond in the rough.
A couple of years ago, Taryn Harp walked through the empty Spring Creek Golf Course clubhouse that once was the Italian restaurant Jerman’s, and saw potential in the four-decade-old building.
“It’s been an adventure, that’s for sure,” Harp said. “We are so excited to see it come to life.”
Harp, who has worked at various salons and spas in her 19-year career as a hairstylist and is currently at Shears, imagined the possibilities within the building and the location.
“I’ve worked at so many different places. I know what I like as a customer,” she said. “As a customer, I love the spa. I love to go someplace and feel pampered and completely refreshed when you leave.”
Inspired by salons in Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia that included an all-seasons patio, Harp said her customers could expect to either soak up the sun on warm days or curl up in an Adirondack chair by a four-foot fireplace under the pergola attached to the structure.
The patio will also double as a venue for events, with weddings booked on the putting green nearby if it doesn’t interfere with a tee time.
Inside, the salon has space for five stylists, three nail techs and two barbers. The barbers will offer a straight razor shave, which is “amazing for men if they haven’t experienced [it yet],” Harp said. “I hear it is luxurious.”
Additional rooms in the building are available for a hair color processor, a massotherapist and an esthetician for facials.
Other full-service touches include a receptionist on hand for welcoming customers.
“[It will] be helpful to have that face to greet you, get you a cup of coffee, tea or water and let your stylist know you are here,” she said.
Combining the spa experience with natural, rustic beauty is a unique atmosphere for customers who book appointments as singles, couples, or groups, such as bachelorette parties.
“The nature out here – deer, owls in the trees and woodchucks running across the greens – is beautiful. You get the amazing view of Spring Creek and the golf course at sunset,” Harp said. “It’s dreamy.”
Harp and her husband Michael were already remodeling experts, happily taking on fixer-uppers in their home state of Ohio. They brought their knowledge and skillset to their house in Spring Creek when the family moved to the area in 2011.
“We love turning those little eyesores into gems,” she said.
Schell Creek Construction, Parker Solutions LLC, and Sabala Electric were brought in for the renovation work, which was part of Harp’s effort to keep it local.
“I’m all about supporting local,” she said, adding it extends to charities as well. Homemade Minky blankets and signs by local artisans will be available for purchase, with the proceeds going to a local cause.
In 2019, the couple approached the Spring Creek Association with their plans and received approval for a six-year lease on the building, pouring in $250,000 of their own money for the work in exchange for the structure. The Harps hope to renew the lease for another six years at the end of the agreement.
Although COVID-19 delayed construction work and the arrival of building materials, Harp said she expects to open in late April and is still looking for stylists, barbers and nail techs to fill the chairs.
Harp said bringing the spa to life is also a tribute to Michael’s Uncle Bobby who coined the family motto, “you just need to carry on with style.”
“What that means is that life has surprises all the time. Maybe it will blindside you, but it’s important to feel what you’re feeling. Carry on with style, with your head held high, with dignity and grace and keep moving forward. I definitely plan on implementing that into my business as well and look forward to it.”
Old Timey Ice Cream and Waffle Co.
When one thinks of ice cream, hardly anyone would think of John Deere.
But according to owner Jennifer Morreale, that is the true power behind Old Timey Ice Cream and Waffle Co.
A fully restored 1929 John Deere one-and-a-half horsepower hit and miss engine is used to crank an old-fashioned ice cream machine, churning out nearly five gallons of ice cream per batch.
The company prides itself on “using premium ingredients you won’t find anywhere else locally,” Morreale explained. Flavors offered include watermelon sorbet, cookies and cream, and at least one non-dairy option.
Additionally, Old Timey Ice Cream offers cotton candy, homemade waffle cones and bubble waffles with seasonal fruit.
Morreale said she would partner with local dairies and growers for ingredients such as sugar from Twin Falls, Idaho.
The idea to provide the community with sweet treats started while Morreale was camping in Idaho with her family and noticed an ice cream truck driving around, sparking a conversation about childhood and how “we don’t have things like that anymore.”
“That was the beginning of a brainstorming session that lasted several months,” she said. She also remembered the taste of peach ice cream made by hand-cranking her mother’s ice cream machine.
Noticing that her children weren’t seeing options for varieties of food at local soccer and football games, the brainstorming continued, Morreale recalled.
Due to the Spring Creek Association’s rules against solicitation in neighborhoods, Morreale ruled out a food truck. After exploring options, “we landed on an idea that brings the nostalgia of yesteryear to our community.”
“Old Timey Ice cream will not have a storefront,” Morreale said. But “you will be able to find us at events like the Freedom Festival at the Marina, Summit Raceway, movie nights at the Horse Palace, and other events throughout the county.”
