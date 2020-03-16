Spring Creek woman found dead in Humboldt County
0 comments

Spring Creek woman found dead in Humboldt County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Button Point
Google Maps

ELKO -- A missing woman from Spring Creek who had made suicidal threats was found dead Monday in Humboldt County.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the mountainous area west of the Button Point Rest Area at 7:05 p.m. Sunday in reference to the report out of Elko County.

“During the search, the unoccupied vehicle was located adjacent to a dirt road, and a ground search was conducted to locate the missing 25-year-old female,” stated a release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

Her body was located the following morning in a canyon approximately half a mile from her vehicle.

The specific cause of death is currently under investigation by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

"Evidence obtained during the investigation indicates she was alone and walked from her vehicle to the location where she was found with the intent to commit suicide," stated the release.

The deceased will be transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. The release of further information is pending family notifications and further investigation.

0 comments
1
5
3
23
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Female body discovered
Local

Female body discovered

  • Updated

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Friday concerning the discovery of a body in the Burner Basin area near Spring Creek.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News