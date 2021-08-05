Spring Creek's Food Truck Friday a summer treat

SPRING CREEK – Looking for a quick meal and a way to support local business? Stop by the roundabout for Food Truck Friday.

Food Truck Friday, open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., hosts two food vendors each week.

The Spring Creek Association created the rotating eatery as a weekly summer family event through the end of August, said SCA event and program coordinator Bailey Meza.

The association received approval from the Ruby Mountain Wrestling board to use their building’s parking lot near the roundabout on Licht Parkway, “and Food Truck Friday began,” Meza said.

“The residents seem to really be enjoying it,” she added.

So far, Ruby Mountain Hot Dogs, Grandpas Tacos, Old Timey Ice Cream, The Rollin’ Donuts and Tacos Las Brisas have served customers at a clearing just off of Lamoille Highway and Licht Parkway.

Slated for August are the Southern Cyster, Reosage, Bates Makes, and a return from Old Timey Ice Cream, Reosage and Ruby Mtn. Holdings.

