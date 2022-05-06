Spring Creek's secondary access route still in planning stages

ELKO – When will a secondary access road between Spring Creek and Elko be constructed?

It’s a question in the minds of commuters when Lamoille Highway is closed, and becomes a concern during wildfire season.

According to Elko County officials, the project is still in the planning stages. Talks suffered a setback when the Nevada Department of Transportation’s District 3 engineer “left unexpectedly,” which postponed meetings on the topic, said County Manager Amanda Osborne.

“We’ve had a few meetings to restart the process,” Osborne explained. “Where we left off was identifying a specific route for the secondary access [road] and next steps in the process.”

Now that NDOT has appointed a new District Engineer, Osborne said she expects to resume meeting in the near future.

Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said he believed the project’s funding, alignment and right-of-way acquisition make a new access road “a long-term solution” for Spring Creek.

“I know the staff is evaluating routes and has some LiDAR information that helps determine topography,” Andreozzi explained, adding that there are “many, many factors” to consider.

Besides topography, other factors include public or private land ownership and locating possible exiting right-of-ways or acquiring them.

Defining alignment works with right-of ways to determine how it “best ties the greater Spring Creek area into and through Elko, or even around, knowing that there is a river and two railroad track to cross,” he said.

Andreozzi suggested the County consider “short-term solutions that have positive impacts on the interim” to solve the problem.

“I have mentioned the idea of a median barrier on this segment of the roadway with NDOT on the annual priority projects system,” he said.

A median barrier or alternate route would “help move traffic to, through and around our communities, improving safety and helping to keep traffic moving when there is an incident of any kind.”

“This route is very important to the greater Spring Creek area for basic access purposes,” Andreozzi continued.

In a January 2021 meeting with NDOT, Elko County Commissioners urged the agency to put a median barrier on the highway to improve safety, and to work with the City and school district to plan a secondary route into Spring Creek from Errecart Boulevard.

One idea was for the route to begin the stoplight at Lamoille Highway, go through Burner Basin and come out at the north end of Vista Grande, Tract 200 section.

According to the Elko County Capital Needs Summary updated in April, the estimated cost to implement the secondary access road would be about $50 million.

Lamoille Highway is a four-lane state route connecting Elko to multiple communities, including Spring Creek, Pleasant Valley, Lamoille, Jiggs, Lee and South Fork.

According to NDOT’s Traffic Information Systems, the annual average daily traffic count for 2020 was recorded at 35,300 vehicles from 12th Street and Lamoille Highway to the intersection of Lamoille and Jiggs highways.

On May 3, traffic was halted in both directions on Lamoille Highway for about two hours after a vehicle crash blocked the lanes. The highway was reopened at 9:30 p.m.

It’s one of many incidents that has closed the four-lane highway over the years.

Additionally, concerns over wildland fires blocking access to Elko in the event of an evacuation, and the growth of the Spring Creek community have prompted the Spring Creek Association to work toward a secondary access road.

“A top priority for the Spring Creek Association is working with the County, NDOT and other entities to finalize a secondary route for access in and out of Spring Creek,” said Jessie Bahr, association president and general manager. “With the growing population in the Spring Creek valley, the access must be addressed.”

