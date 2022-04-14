 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring storm adds to mountain snowpack

Winter weather advisory
NWS

ELKO – Wintry storms boosted the snowpack in northeastern Nevada’s mountains this week.

Nearly a foot of new snow was measured in Upper Lamoille Canyon, going from 44 inches earlier in the week to 55 inches on Thursday. Upper Tent Mountain in the East Humboldt saw a similar gain, going from 36 to 47 inches.

Corral Canyon in the far south Rubies increased from 22 to 29 inches.

Pole Creek Ranger Station in the Jarbidge received only 7 inches of new snow, on top of the existing 50 inches.

Upper Jacks Peak in the Independence range jumped from 21 inches to 34 inches.

Temperatures were increasing but another winter weather advisory was issued for Thursday night through Friday morning.

Elko’s forecast calls for dry weather on Friday with a high of 58, followed by a 30% chance of rain Saturday.

High temperatures will peak in the mid-70s on Monday before another chance of showers returns Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

