ELKO – Reconstruction work continues on Spruce Road, with grinding expected to begin on Monday.

Initial work began in May on the road linking Fifth Street and Mountain City Highway.

“Please obey all traffic control devices and drive very carefully around the construction zone,” advised the City of Elko Public Works Department. “If possible, plan to use an alternate route or except delays.”

For questions or concerns, contact the City of Elko Public Works Department at 777-7241.