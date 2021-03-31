Spruce Road is city’s next major street project

ELKO – “Spruce Road will be the next big one,” said Elko Public Works Director Dennis Strickland as he outlined the city’s upcoming street projects that range from chip seal to new pavement.
The work on busy Spruce Road from North Fifth Street to Mountain City Highway will be “somewhat similar” to the city’s major Cedar Street reconstruction project, “but not as extensive. Basically, it will be pavement rehab with grinding up the entire paving surface and putting in new asphalt,” he said.
Strickland said the Spruce Street project will include new sidewalk on the north side of Spruce Road. Total cost of the project is estimated at $1.6 million.
“It probably won’t happen until next spring,” he said.
Elko City Council has authorized the design work for Spruce and another aspect of the project, tying in a city well to the storm drain structure down toward North Fifth Street from near Meadow Ridge Drive. Well No. 15 is located near the Second Street water tank.
A professional services agreement for $169,500 was awarded to AM Engineering on March 9. The Elko Water Department will pay for $18,000 of the design work, and the rest will come out of the streets department.
“We will do the projects at the same time, so they don’t have to go back in. The well has to be flushed,” Strickland said.
The money for Spruce Road will come out of the capital construction fund, and there is not enough money in the fund, yet, he said. However, he is watching for potential federal COVID-19 rescue money that could go to infrastructure that could be applied to Spruce Road.
The Biden Administration also is working on a $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs bill, and Strickland said the city has a “half-dozen projects designed” should the city see any of those dollars.
Proceeds of city land sales also go into the capital construction fund.
The city also has other street projects that require “very little design” that could be done with any federal dollars coming into the city, he said.
Street reconstruction work that city crews do themselves also received council authorization with the approval of the street inventory at the March 23 meeting. Strickland told the council that the street department does its own reconnaissance of city streets every year.
Strickland said work on Sage Street has already started from Fifth to Seventh streets, and this will include some new curb, gutter, and sidewalk. The other reconstruction project will be Fourth Street from Silver to River streets.
The 2021 street construction plans also call for 2,160 linear feet of overlay on Delaware Avenue from Ruby Vista Drive to Statice Street, and extensive patching in three areas.
The patching will include 3,500 linear feet on Fifth Street from Chris Avenue to Brookwood Drive, 1,957 linear feet on College Parkway from the Interstate 80 underpass to Elm Street, and 1,950 linear feet on Bullion Road from Errecart Boulevard to approximately 701 Bullion Road.
Every year, the city also applies as much micro slurry seal as possible for preventative maintenance. Elko City Council has approved seeking bids this year to apply the seal to roughly 64,685 linear feet of city streets and the parking corridor between Eighth and 11th streets.
The application of the micro slurry seal will be completed after July 1, according to Strickland.
He said the pavement reconstruction will cost roughly $200,000, and the micro slurry will cost about $500,000 to $600,000.
Total miles of work other than the Spruce Road Project is 14.26 miles, according to the road inventory presentation at the March 23 council meeting.
The micro slurry sealing, which minimizes cracks in the streets, makes up about 84% of street projects.
“Residents love it, and it is pretty cheap,” Strickland said.
Strickland said the mild winter that meant fewer costs for snow plowing and salt, which left the street department in a “pretty healthy” condition. Roughly $75,000 in savings could be “turned into asphalt” this spring.
Mayor Reece Keener said after Strickland presented the street inventory of projects that “we all used streets to get here, and we just assume they will be there. It all looks good to me.”
Strickland said Elko County’s authorization of the infrastructure tax has “had a huge impact on the amount of work we can get done every year,” telling the council the city does “$1 million or so a year” in street work.
Still, he told the city council that there is a need for $42 million worth of street projects on a wish list. One of those is Manzanita Lane, which he said would be “a lovely project to get off our plate.”