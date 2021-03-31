Spruce Road is city’s next major street project

The money for Spruce Road will come out of the capital construction fund, and there is not enough money in the fund, yet, he said. However, he is watching for potential federal COVID-19 rescue money that could go to infrastructure that could be applied to Spruce Road.

The Biden Administration also is working on a $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs bill, and Strickland said the city has a “half-dozen projects designed” should the city see any of those dollars.

Proceeds of city land sales also go into the capital construction fund.

The city also has other street projects that require “very little design” that could be done with any federal dollars coming into the city, he said.

Street reconstruction work that city crews do themselves also received council authorization with the approval of the street inventory at the March 23 meeting. Strickland told the council that the street department does its own reconnaissance of city streets every year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Strickland said work on Sage Street has already started from Fifth to Seventh streets, and this will include some new curb, gutter, and sidewalk. The other reconstruction project will be Fourth Street from Silver to River streets.