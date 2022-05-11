 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spruce Road work slated to begin Monday

Road work

ELKO -- Weather permitting, the Spruce Road Reconstruction Project will begin on Monday, May 16.

The project will consist of reconstructing Spruce Road from Mountain City Highway to Fifth Street, including curb, gutter and sidewalk on the north side of the road.

During the project, portions of Spruce Road will be completely closed to through traffic. The Project is expected to last two to three months.

"Please obey all traffic control devices and drive very carefully around the construction zone," stated the City of Elko. "If possible, please avoid the area during the project."

Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the City of Elko Public Works Department at 777-7241.

