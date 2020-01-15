SSR Mining has record gold equivalent production

During the fourth quarter, 18.5 million tonnes of material were mined, down 3 percent from the third quarter due mainly to planned maintenance of one hydraulic shovel and longer haulage cycles associated with the increased ore stacked. The new leach pad cell was commissioned on schedule and on budget, with ore stacking commencing in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Approximately 6.7 million tonnes of ore were delivered to the heap leach pads at a gold grade of 0.36 g/t in the fourth quarter. This compares to 6.4 million tonnes of ore delivered to the leach pads at a gold grade of 0.51 g/t in the third quarter. Gold grade mined in the fourth quarter was 29 percent lower than the third quarter due to planned mining of lower grade material in the Mackay pit. The strip ratio declined to 1.7:1 in the quarter, a 12 percent reduction compared to the previous quarter.

SSR Mining also provided an outlook for 2020. At the Marigold mine, gold production is expected to increase in 2020 compared to 2019. SSR said Marigold is well-positioned for another record production year as the mine benefits from an additional hydraulic loading unit purchased in 2019, expected to be commissioned in early 2020, and continued operational excellence efficiencies. Production is weighted toward the second half of the year as a result of mine sequencing and access to higher grade ore.