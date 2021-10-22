Stage Door is “a hit” with locals

ELKO – The Stage Door is winning another Reader’s Choice award this year. Last year the business scored big in the entertaiment segment of the annual popularity competition.

“This is very exciting,” said co-owner Emily Anderson. It’s nice the community recognizes us.”

The Stage Door gives residents the opportunity to enjoy many different types of in-person entertainment. Comedians, bands, karaoke and live theater are regularly featured and the venue even has a gallery wall for visual artists. When they are not hosting a show, the business is open for customers who want to enjoy a pub atmosphere with a tasty bar and menu options.

Specialties include charcuterie and other fun bar foods. A full range of beverages is available including beer, wine and mixed drinks. The bar occasionally creates drink specials.

So far The Stage Door has hosted live plays, musicals, comedy, an Elvis impersonator and even a couple of murder mysteries.

I joined in with one murder mystery playing the part of a 1920s socialite in Chicago," Anderson said. "I donned the flapper attire, changed the hairdo and brought on the accent. The entire experience was a real “hoot.” In fact, I won an award!

Participatory events like these are not for everyone, but the venue offers so many other types of entertainment it would be hard pressed to find a local who hasn’t attended at least one.

The Stage Door had to cancel the Dean Delray Comedy Show last March due to the pandemic. The show included Shaelan McDonough, who grew up in Elko. He is a comedian regularly on the Las Angeles circuit Others entertainment was put on the back burner as the business dealt with restrictions and ever changing guidelines when they were able to open.

Fortunately, The Stage Door was able to invite both McDonough and Delray to perform last June.

“The arts industry was hit very hard during the pandemic,” Anderson said. Theater was hit the hardest.”

Fortunately, things are looking up in the live entertainment venue and it appears the fun is truly appreciated with their second award in Readers' Choice.

Anderson said she and her co-workers plan to produce a variety of theatrical productions in the near future.

