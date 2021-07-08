Stampede an exceptional experience in rodeo world

On Friday night, Paradise Valley bronc rider Joe Harper will indeed be granted his beautiful prize — despite having to join the party on crutches due to an injury and not competing in one of his annual stops.

Not only will the PRCA cowboys and cowgirls test their skills in the respective events of bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding — the youngsters and the rowdies will get their chances to shine as well.

Before every performance, the little kids — between ages 4 to 8 and weighing less than 65 pounds — will battle it out in the mutton busting.

The stock is provided by Steve and Linda McDermott. Champion belt buckles are donated nightly by Kidwell & Gallagher Law Firm, college scholarships are given to the top-three each individuals of each performance by Elko Motor Company, with second and third-place prizes donated by IFA. Each participant will receive a scarf donated by IFA and a pizza from Pizza Barn.

The cost to ride is $20, with registrations taking place at J.M. Capriola Co. — located at 600 Commercial St.

Following the mutton busting, as the contestants get a little older and possess slightly-more size — the stock takes a step up as well.