Stampede an exceptional experience in rodeo world

ELKO — Few, if any, rodeos have the unique qualities of the Silver State Stampede.
Not only is the Stampede the oldest rodeo in Nevada, it also ties for the 12th-oldest rodeo in the nation.
The Stampede got started clear back in 2012, when GS Garcia — the world-famous bit, spur, and saddle maker — decided that northern Nevada cowboys needed a rodeo, and the town needed the added entertainment and income.
After nearly 110 years, the Stampede remains a vital, strong and popular event in Elko County’s calendar and hearts.
Throughout the rich history of the rodeo, many facets about the happening are prominent pieces of exclusivity.
The Stampede offers the winners of its Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events the one-of-a-kind prize of the coveted Garcia spurs, which have also given to the champion of another distinct event — one that has been a crowd favorite for nearly two decades.
Along with saddle bronc riding, the Stampede has thrilled fans since 2003 with the Old West bronc riding.
Different from traditional bronc riding, competitors — open to both professional and amateur riders — compete in stock, working saddles that are used for daily ranching duties.
A rope may be tied to the saddle, and the cowboys may hang on to their ropes during the ride.
However, Silver State Stampede Board of Directors “with heartfelt regret announce that there will not be Old West Bronc Riding at the 2021 Silver State Stampede. It was an extremely hard decision to make but for financial reasons, the board feels it is the right decision.”
At least for the time being, the Old West bronc busters — previous winners and future hopefuls — will need to wait to add their names to the list of multiple-time champions such as Eli Burr (2003, 2010) and Chris Baird (2006, 2008), the only-two men who have claimed at least two pairs of Garcia spurs.
While one event and prize will not be a part of the 2021 experience, one deserving, yet lucky recipient will don another prestigious honor for the third time.
Beginning in 2019, the Stampede handed out the Nevada Top Gun Award — given to the high-money earner who hails from the Silver State — Winnemucca’s Trenton Montero capturing the inaugural rifle.
That’s right, a gun.
Montero was awarded an engraved Henry Golden Boy .22-caliber rifle, donated by Mike Laughlin in memory of Walter Leberski.
In 2020, the Stampede committee was going to give a $1,000 to the Nevada Top Gun — fearing an engraved rifle was out of the question due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but last year’s Top Gun winner will receive his rifle after all.
On Friday night, Paradise Valley bronc rider Joe Harper will indeed be granted his beautiful prize — despite having to join the party on crutches due to an injury and not competing in one of his annual stops.
Not only will the PRCA cowboys and cowgirls test their skills in the respective events of bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding — the youngsters and the rowdies will get their chances to shine as well.
Before every performance, the little kids — between ages 4 to 8 and weighing less than 65 pounds — will battle it out in the mutton busting.
The stock is provided by Steve and Linda McDermott. Champion belt buckles are donated nightly by Kidwell & Gallagher Law Firm, college scholarships are given to the top-three each individuals of each performance by Elko Motor Company, with second and third-place prizes donated by IFA. Each participant will receive a scarf donated by IFA and a pizza from Pizza Barn.
The cost to ride is $20, with registrations taking place at J.M. Capriola Co. — located at 600 Commercial St.
Following the mutton busting, as the contestants get a little older and possess slightly-more size — the stock takes a step up as well.
The Stampede welcomes Roughtstock 101 and Lil Bucks Bull Co. — one of the biggest Junior Bull Riders tour events in the state — with youth-extreme athletes between the ages of 8 and 13 riding some of the world’s smallest bucking bulls, brought from Gooding, Idaho, by Donnie Landis.
Following the conclusion of the PRCA bull riding, the do-or-maybe-die action will transition from the main arena to the track but remain focused on the same species — bulls — in the Ring of Fear.
Albeit against a different breed — fighting instead of bucking — the objective remains the same: win some money and escape unscathed.
With six circles placed in the small arena, a contestant will be placed in each of the circles — releasing a fighting bull and madness ensuing.
The last competitor to remain in their respective circle — without ever leaving — will take home $500 nightly on Friday and Saturday.
Signups are taken at the north end of the grandstands during the barrel racing.
On Friday night, the action is not done after the Ring of Fear — as the PRCA slack takes place in the main arena.
The slack is for contestants who — due to number restraint — could not draw up in one of the three performances on Friday, Saturday or Sunday night.
The Western Trade Show offers shoppers the ability to check out tack, rodeo photos by WT Bruce, food and drink and more.
On Friday and Saturday night — following the Ring of Fear — a dance will take place with live music provided by Moonshine Outlaws near The Cowboy Bar, which is sponsored by Brahma Group.
Tickets for the Silver State Stampede are $15 for adults, $5 for children, $10 for seniors (65 and older) or $35 for a family (two adults, two children).
Tickets are available at J.M. Capriola Co., Boot Barn, IFA and Roy’s Market.
For anyone who does not purchase pre-sale tickets, they will also be available at the gates — which open at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday.
On Friday and Saturday, mutton busting will open the night at 6 p.m., junior bull riding will follow at 6:30 p.m. and the PRCA performance will begin at 7 p.m.
For Sunday’s matinee, the mutton busting will begin at 4 p.m., junior bull riding will take place at 4:30 p.m. and the rodeo will kick off at 5 p.m., at Elko County Fairgrounds.
2020 Silver State Stampede Highlights