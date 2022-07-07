Stampede brings Frontier to Elko forefront

ELKO — The Frontier Rodeo Company needs no introduction.

Thankfully, one of the most respected stock contractors in the world of professional rodeo has been brought to Elko for the 2022 Silver State Stampede.

Established in 1991 by Jerry Nelson, the ranch consists of 10,000 acres of the land and home for approximately 300 head of bucking horses, mares and colts, 80 or so bucking bulls and breeding stock; 300 head of roping steers and probably 100 head of bulldogging steers.

Nelson didn’t have a goal of making a lot of money, or to achieve fame with this venture. He loved rodeo, especially bulls, and was determined to make the sport better than it was.

In the early 1990s he purchased 50 acres of land near Hamshire, Texas, and constructed a rodeo arena. In 1992, he invested in a bucking bull and traveled the rodeo circuit with him for a few years.

Frontier quickly grew and branched out in the mid-1990s when Nelson began forming a staff. He soon acquired land in the gypsum hills south of Freedom.

Frontier contracts rodeo stock throughout the United States from Florida to Elko.

The company’s list of awards and honors include being named the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) Stock Contractor of the Year seven times, Medicine Woman earned the PRCA Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year on four occasions, Full Baggage was crowned the PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year twice, Maple Leaf was named 2013 PRCA Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year (Maple Leaf) and they have been the recipient of the Remuda Award twice in 2012 and 2016 — given by the PRCA for a high-caliber herd of bucking horses.

In 2019, Frontier was recognized as the WPRA (Women's Professional Rodeo Association) Stock Contractor of the Year.

In the 2012 National Finals Rodeo, Frontier became the first PRCA stock contractor to have the top bareback horse four years in a row and, in 2011, the company was the first to win both bareback and saddle bronc Horse of the Year awards in the same year.

Numerous other awards have been earned by the company’s horses and bulls. And, yes, the early bull herd included Jerry’s first bull, Tough Enough, who had been “retired.”

Nelson and his wife, Beverly, have been married over 40 years and have two children, Candace and Jerry III, four grandchildren — who he lists as one of his favorite hobbies, along with basketball, rodeo, bulls and horses.

Nelson remains industrious and enjoys 12 to 14-hour workdays with the rodeo stock contracting and other business ventures, including Maverick International in Beaumont, Texas, and The Stables in Freedom, Oklahoma.

He got his start in the oil business when he was 18 and still maintains that business along with his son in Winnie, Texas.

While Frontier, based out of Winnie and Freedom, is owned by Nelson, two other men are an important part of success and growth of the company.

They are former world champion bull rider Donnie Gay, general manager, and Heath Stewart, rodeo manager and Freedom ranch foreman. With the staff and workers which have been assembled, Frontier will no doubt continue to provide what the cowboys want…the best bucking stock anywhere.

For more information about this amazing company go to frontierrodeocompany.com.