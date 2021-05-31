Star Hotel becomes first CC Communications customer

ELKO – One of Elko’s oldest businesses joined forces with one of the newest broadband companies in the area.

The Star Hotel became the first customer of CC Communications, going live on their fiber-optic network on May 25.

According to Mark Feest, CEO and general manager of CC Communications, both companies have longevity in common for their respective businesses.

“As two of Nevada’s oldest businesses, it was fitting that the Star was the first downtown Elko customer provided fiber broadband from CC Communications,” Feest said. “The Star has been serving rural Nevadans since 1910, and CC Communications has been serving rural Nevadans since 1889.”

Star Hotel owner Scotty Ygoa said the businesses in Elko have “been dying for good internet. All the businesses in Elko have been waiting for this.”

“Now, with CC Communications coming to Elko, we’re up to par with all the other big cities around like Reno and Salt Lake City. Our internet is just as good or better than their internet. So we’re excited about that.”