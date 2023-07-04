ELKO – The philosophy that many hands make light work is displayed through the Reeders – Ginger and Greg – who each year organize a group of volunteers to clean up the grandstands of the Elko County Fairgrounds ahead of the Independence Day and fireworks celebration.

But they’ve been doing it so long, they drew a blank on the year they started helping former Assemblyman John Ellison and his family with the preparations.

“You know, I don’t remember,” Ginger said. “I just felt that God was telling us to help John. It’s a God thing. It’s us being His hands and feet.”

The Reeders and Ellison attend Assembly of God church where they learned about the need to get the 3,500-seat grandstand and box seats ready for the event.

The annual Independence Day program includes patriotic music and tributes to active military, veterans and local citizens, concluding with a large fireworks display visible for miles.

Ellison, who has organized the event for about three decades, called the Independence Day celebration an important opportunity to “give back and honor this nation.”

Because of Ellison’s dedication, the Reeders decided to pitch in and help.

“He’s our friend, and nobody else is doing this, so I put it together,” she continued. “It’s doing whatever we need to do.”

Each year on July 3 and 4, the Reeders and their crew of volunteers go through the seats with buckets of water and rags to wash off the chairs, bleachers and tables, put up signs on the box seats and decorate the area in patriotic red, white and blue.

The clean-up starts with 20 volunteers and then is reduced to several people on the final day of work, Ginger explained.

But ahead of that, “there’s a lot of pre-work,” Ginger said. That work entails putting the word out for volunteers, signing them up and organizing the work among them.

It’s worth it when they return to attend the show and see families and children enjoying themselves. “It’s very rewarding. We’ve done a good job and we’ve done the best we can. People don’t know we do this, but that doesn’t matter, it’s not for them, it’s for God.”

During the rest of the year, Ginger sells MaryKay cosmetics and welcomes everyone to a Bible study she hosts at the Terrace each Tuesday at 1 p.m. She added that the bulk of volunteers came from their church and the Elko Senior Center.

Greg served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1969. He then spent 30 years in the Elko County School District as teacher, athletic coach and administrator, retiring as vice principal of Spring Creek High School.

He now works for SkyWest and posts his pictures on his Facebook page ReedDog Photography.

Taking a few days out of the year for a good cause is something the Reeders and their volunteers are happy to do.

“It’s helping other people,” Ginger said. “That’s what it is because this wouldn’t get done without us, and we know that. But it’s also serving God.”

Ginger said longtime volunteer Lydia Moorhead once commented to her that “you can always feel the love when you come here.”

It’s the second year for volunteer Nikki Starr to lend a hand. “We always have fun here.”

First-time volunteer Karen Lovell said she learned about the cleanup party from Ginger, who reached out to other Bible study groups for participants.

Nancy Ostler said while she has fun and loves participating, “I love celebrating our great country and our Independence. Our Founding Fathers found this country for the love of God and they came here to get religious freedom. It’s part of why our church – the Assembly of God – does this.”