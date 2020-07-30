Start date for 2nd special session pushed back

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A second special legislative session dealing with major policy items is being pushed back from its planned Thursday start date.

Although Gov. Steve Sisolak said during a press conference on Monday that he had targeted Thursday as the initial start date of the special session, a spokeswoman for his office said on Wednesday that the date had been changed.

“Once the Governor feels confident the session is ready to begin, he will issue a proclamation,” Sisolak spokeswoman Meghin Delaney said in a text message.

Sisolak’s office previously said in a statement that it would look at including a variety of policy changes for inclusion on a special session agenda, including:

“Criminal and social justice policy reform”

Changes in election law, likely related to mail ballots for the 2020 general election

Increased worker protections and enhanced business liability protections, both related to COVID-19

Removing “statutory barriers impeding the work of Nevada’s unemployment insurance program”