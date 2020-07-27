Start your engines: curbside pickup up and running at area libraries

“We did find some people have a hard time using our online catalog, so they are more than welcome to call the library and let us know what books they want,” Antonucci said.

Library employees are also happy to provide recommendations if someone isn’t quite sure of a title or exactly what they would like, she said.

Kelly Eveleth, branch assistant at West Wendover, said she is seeing more patrons call the library to reserve materials than through the online catalog.

“They are patrons who I know well, in other words what type of books they like, so it is usually over the phone and I am pulling titles for them,” Eveleth said Thursday.

For a community like West Wendover, which has a population of just over 4,000, the library serves as more than just a place to borrow a book.

Eveleth said the West Wendover Branch Library is the only public internet access in the community, and there is no office supply store, so patrons would use the library to print, fax and make photocopies.

“There is nowhere else in town for people to really do that,” she said. “They have to beg business owners that they know or friends for those kinds of things where previously they would just come here to do that.”