Start your engines: curbside pickup up and running at area libraries

ELKO — After months of disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Elko County Library and its affiliate branches are working to have curbside pickup available at all 10 locations by August.
Elko County Library Director Kassie Antonucci said Thursday the Elko County Library began offering curbside materials in June to test the waters and see how the new service would work for both library patrons and employees.
“We have worked out some of the kinks. I think we have got it really good now, and we have actually started branching out to our other branches,” Antonucci said.
Those wishing to check out materials from the Elko County Library just have to access the library’s collection online at elkocountylibrary.com, and place a hold on what they would like.
Antonucci said when an individual’s items are ready, the library will call them to schedule an appointment for the curbside pickup. An I.D. or proof of identity must be shown, and then the items can be handed off to the patron or even left on the hood of a vehicle for a contactless pickup.
Those who do not have internet access or are uncomfortable using the online catalog can still call the library to reserve materials.
“We did find some people have a hard time using our online catalog, so they are more than welcome to call the library and let us know what books they want,” Antonucci said.
Library employees are also happy to provide recommendations if someone isn’t quite sure of a title or exactly what they would like, she said.
Kelly Eveleth, branch assistant at West Wendover, said she is seeing more patrons call the library to reserve materials than through the online catalog.
“They are patrons who I know well, in other words what type of books they like, so it is usually over the phone and I am pulling titles for them,” Eveleth said Thursday.
For a community like West Wendover, which has a population of just over 4,000, the library serves as more than just a place to borrow a book.
Eveleth said the West Wendover Branch Library is the only public internet access in the community, and there is no office supply store, so patrons would use the library to print, fax and make photocopies.
“There is nowhere else in town for people to really do that,” she said. “They have to beg business owners that they know or friends for those kinds of things where previously they would just come here to do that.”
Antonucci said the libraries that make up the Elko-Lander-Eureka County Library System are following the appropriate protocols to make sure all materials are clean and sanitary. When materials come in, the covers are sanitized, and the books are then placed on a table for four days to ensure that any possible COVID-19 virus that might be on them has died off.
“One thing that is hard for libraries is, we can’t sanitize the pages in-between the covers,” Antonucci said. “Studies that the American Library Association and OCLC (global library cooperative) and other library organizations are showing that if COVID-19 gets on a book, it is alive on those pages for three to four days.”
Antonucci said that while she is looking forward to the day when the library can again open its doors to the public, for now it just isn’t possible to sanitize everything that would be required, such as a book that has been read and put back on a shelf, restrooms and workspaces.
“We have had to find a way to move our services to an online platform to make sure we are still reaching those patrons that need us,” she said.
Antonucci said the library is seeing how it can help the schools if they are forced to do remote learning next school year, as well as how the library can help patrons who do not have internet access at home.
While the libraries are still not open to the public, Antonucci said staff members are still working hard to be there for community members that need them.
“We miss our patrons just as much as they miss us. This has been a big adjustment,” she said. “We are still here, we are in the building, we are still answering questions, we are still trying to get things out, we are running our summer reading program.”
“We are trying to do as many normal things as possible,” Antonucci added.
For specific library hours and information, visit http://www.elkocountylibrary.org.
