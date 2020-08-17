State checks Elko-area businesses for COVID compliance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS – State officials conducted their first survey of COVID-19 compliance at Elko businesses last week and found that 90% were in line with state directives.

Other northeastern communities surveyed were Spring Creek, 94%; Wells and West Wendover, 92% Jackpot, 86%; Battle Mountain, 83%; and Carlin at 60%.

The Division of Industrial Relations also announced it had fined 11 Nevada businesses for noncompliance, including Purcell Tire & Rubber Co. in Fernley, along with 10 southern Nevada businesses. Fines ranged from $2,892 at a U.S. Tire Center & Auto Repair shop in Las Vegas to $12,617 at a Walmart in Mesquite.

Employers are provided a notice and a request for compliance during the first visit. Upon observation of ongoing noncompliance during a follow-up visit, a formal investigation is opened with the employer and a notice is provided indicating future noncompliance may result in an order requiring the business to cease all activity at that location during the COVID1-9 state of emergency.

Since observations began in late June, DIR officials have conducted 6,145 initial visits at business establishments and found a cumulative 88 percent statewide compliance rate – 90% in northern Nevada and 87% in southern Nevada.