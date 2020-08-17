State checks Elko-area businesses for COVID compliance

LAS VEGAS – State officials conducted their first survey of COVID-19 compliance at Elko businesses last week and found that 90% were in line with state directives.
Other northeastern communities surveyed were Spring Creek, 94%; Wells and West Wendover, 92% Jackpot, 86%; Battle Mountain, 83%; and Carlin at 60%.
The Division of Industrial Relations also announced it had fined 11 Nevada businesses for noncompliance, including Purcell Tire & Rubber Co. in Fernley, along with 10 southern Nevada businesses. Fines ranged from $2,892 at a U.S. Tire Center & Auto Repair shop in Las Vegas to $12,617 at a Walmart in Mesquite.
Employers are provided a notice and a request for compliance during the first visit. Upon observation of ongoing noncompliance during a follow-up visit, a formal investigation is opened with the employer and a notice is provided indicating future noncompliance may result in an order requiring the business to cease all activity at that location during the COVID1-9 state of emergency.
Since observations began in late June, DIR officials have conducted 6,145 initial visits at business establishments and found a cumulative 88 percent statewide compliance rate – 90% in northern Nevada and 87% in southern Nevada.
Employers are advised that an updated version of Nevada OSHA’s Guidance for Businesses Operating in Phase 2 of Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery Plan was published on July 29 and can be found at http://dir.nv.gov.
The updated document states that Nevada OSHA does not recognize face shields as an alternative to or as an effective “face covering” as required by section 4 of Nevada Declaration of Emergency Directive 024. The face covering must effectively control the breathing zone and restrain any expelled or exhaled water droplets within the covering.
Industry-specific guidance and links to all of the Emergency Directives can be found at http://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.
Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.