State encourages unemployment benefit claimants to file online

LAS VEGAS — Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is encouraging claimants to use the internet to file their unemployment insurance claims.

The state’s Unemployment Insurance Claim Filing System provides information for both claimants and employers. Claimants can visit http://ui.nv.gov/css.html while employers can utilize http://ui.nv.gov/ess.html. In addition to providing a mechanism for online claim filing, the website contains other information, such as Frequently Asked Questions, contact information, forms, guides, information on related legislation and other helpful data.

If you have technical problems with your online UI claim filing, you can email INTERNETHELP@detr.nv.gov. Remember to include your full name and only the last four digits of your social security number when reporting your reporting specific UI claim problem. You can also call 775-684-0427 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For general questions about your claim, use the phone numbers under the “Contact Us” link on the UI Claimants and Employer pages.

“DETR has been closely monitoring and preparing as the COVID-19 situation in Nevada develops," DETR Director Tiffany Tyler-Garner said. “With a potential increase in claims in the near future, we are actively evaluating and preparing to ensure our system and staffing levels can meet an increased demand."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0