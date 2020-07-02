State finds 80% of businesses in compliance with face covering mandate

If noncompliance is found during an initial observation, the business is provided a written notice and request for voluntary compliance and a follow up visit by Nevada OSHA officials will be conducted. If the employer is still not complaint and a violation is found, a notice of citation and penalty will be issued. The maximum penalty of $134,940 can be assessed to an employer that willfully violates the provisions of the directive. If the employer is observed to be in compliance during the follow up visit, the inspection will be closed with no further action necessary.