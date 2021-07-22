State Fire Marshal announces Nevada Fire Prevention Week poster contest

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Fire Marshal Division is pleased to announce the 5th annual State of Nevada 2021 Fire Prevention Week Poster Contest.

Fire prevention week is Oct. 3-9. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) theme this year is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” For more information about this year’s theme, please visit the NFPA website at https://www.nfpa.org/fpw.

Winners of the contest will be selected from four school grade categories; elementary levels; 1st through 4th grades, elementary levels; 5th and 6th grades, middle school and high school.

The students’ artwork will be featured on billboards in the Elko, Reno/Sparks, Carson City and Las Vegas areas. Each winner will receive a plaque from the Nevada State Fire Marshal Division and recognition from the National Fire Protection Association.

The Nevada Department of Education will be assisting the State Fire Marshal by providing contest information to school districts across Nevada. Educators and parents may contact the State Fire Marshal for information.

Posters must be submitted to the Nevada State Fire Marshal Division by Sept. 10, 2021.

Attn: 2020 Fire Prevention Poster Contest