State investigates outbreak at Elko nursing home

ELKO -- A state epidemiology team has begun investigating an outbreak of coronavirus at Highland Manor, and Elko County has requested emergency staffing through a volunteer medical corps due to the number of staff members that have been infected.
The Battle Born Medical Corps consists of more than 900 volunteers whose purpose is to expand Nevada’s health care workforce to fight COVID-19. Six staff members at Elko’s nursing facility have tested positive for coronavirus along with 11 residents/patients.
The county reported that a Nevada epidemiology team is working closely with county health officer Dr. Bryce Putnam to mitigate further spread of the virus.
Elko County will provide test kits to allow for regular, weekly testing of staff and residents until the outbreak is under control, according to the county’s updated COVID-19 response plan. Nevada Health Centers will conduct rapid testing as capacity allows.
“We are also working closely with the State and have initiated a request for emergency staffing through the Battle Born Medical Corps which will assist the facility in providing direct care to residents and to fill the gaps in the event any additional staff members test positive,” stated the county.
Additional support may be provided by the county’s community health nurse, with available funding from the state health department.
The manor’s first case of COVID-19 was reported one week ago. Most of the infected patients are in their 70s or older.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility,” Highland Manor Administrator Drew Banford said in a statement released over the weekend. “We continue to work with local, state and federal health officials. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions and will continue to do so until the virus has been eradicated.”
The “attack rate” among patients at the facility stands at 13.75%.
The institutional cases were among 17 new Elko County cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 760 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.
The number of active cases rose to 100, after dipping below that mark over the weekend.
One patient is hospitalized, and the death toll remains at three.
