State investigates outbreak at Elko nursing home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO -- A state epidemiology team has begun investigating an outbreak of coronavirus at Highland Manor, and Elko County has requested emergency staffing through a volunteer medical corps due to the number of staff members that have been infected.

The Battle Born Medical Corps consists of more than 900 volunteers whose purpose is to expand Nevada’s health care workforce to fight COVID-19. Six staff members at Elko’s nursing facility have tested positive for coronavirus along with 11 residents/patients.

The county reported that a Nevada epidemiology team is working closely with county health officer Dr. Bryce Putnam to mitigate further spread of the virus.

Elko County will provide test kits to allow for regular, weekly testing of staff and residents until the outbreak is under control, according to the county’s updated COVID-19 response plan. Nevada Health Centers will conduct rapid testing as capacity allows.

“We are also working closely with the State and have initiated a request for emergency staffing through the Battle Born Medical Corps which will assist the facility in providing direct care to residents and to fill the gaps in the event any additional staff members test positive,” stated the county.