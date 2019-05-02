LAS VEGAS – As of May 1, the Nevada Department of Agriculture has lifted all quarantines for Equine Herpes Virus – Type 1 (EHV-1) in the state.
One positive case related to an aborted horse was confirmed in Humboldt County; no quarantine has been issued for this case because the incubation period has passed, and no horses have been moved to or from the property.
“This case shows how the disease is spread among the equine population,” Dr. JJ Goicoechea, NDA state veterinarian, said. “The mare that aborted was never moved. The virus was brought home from a rodeo on another horse that was exposed, but never showed signs of disease.”
EHV-1 is a reportable disease, meaning when veterinarians diagnose it they are required to notify the Nevada Department of Agriculture. A list of reportable diseases can be found at agri.nv.gov.
Even though the spread of disease has slowed, Goicoechea continues to recommend best biosecurity practices as event season is underway. Always monitor horses for signs of disease, like fever or runny nose.
Biosecurity means doing everything possible to reduce chances of an infectious disease being transferred by people, animals, equipment or vehicles. EHV-1 and other diseases can be easily transferred on boots, coats, gloves and equipment. Some basic practices include:
1. Never share equipment between horses, and always wear clean clothes when going from ill horses to others.
2. Always start chores at healthy horses, and end with sick or recovering (within 30 days) horses.
3. Avoid common areas such as hitching rails, wash racks, etc. during an outbreak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.