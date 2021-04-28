State OKs Elko County’s COVID-19 plan

ELKO – Elko County’s COVID-19 management plan has received final approval from the state and will go into effect Saturday, opening Elko County 100%. The state’s mask mandate remains, however.
“Elko County has received official delegation of authority from the Governor’s office for our local mitigation and enforcement plan as presented during the Board of County Commissioners and Task Force meetings last week,” Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said in an email.
Caleb Cage, Nevada’s COVID-19 response director, said in a letter to Osborne dated April 27 that Gov. Steve Sisolak “delegated authority to Elko County to manage COVID-19 mitigation measures, consistent with the county’s local plan and the remaining statewide directives.”
He said the “requirement for all Nevadans to wear a mask remains in place as set forth in Directive 024 and Section 4 of Directive 028. We all must continue to be vigilant to prevent further spread of COVID-19.”
The county stated in an April 28 news release that Elko County’s Mitigation and Enforcement Plan gives the local government control of “how we now address the restrictions we have lived with for over a year.” The plan “opens all businesses at 100% capacity and removes the social distancing restrictions that have been in place.”
The county’s plan also says that incorporated cities – Elko, Wells, Carlin and West Wendover – “may be more restrictive or adopt additional mitigation measures,” such as industry specific COVID-19 reopening plans, large gathering plans for events, and preparedness and safety plans for tournaments.
Elko Mayor Reece Keener said at the April 27 council meeting he is “confident the county plan won’t be onerous, and the City of Elko will abide by it.”
City Manager Curtis Calder, who reminded the council the plan will not go into effect until May 1, provided the update but there was no action slated for the council regarding changing restrictions.
As Elko County prepares to take over COVID-19 mitigation management, the latest dashboard indicates there has been another death in the past week, bringing April’s total to three. The number of active cases stood at 57, with a test positivity rate of 8.3%. Only one patient is hospitalized.
There have been 19,859 vaccine doses administered, and there are 9,181 fully vaccinated residents, or 16.7% of the population.
The county announcement says that public health messaging will continue in regard to the importance of masks and encouraging individuals to be vaccinated.
The county’s plan also states that the 100% opening does not apply to businesses that are regulated by state boards, such as gaming. Those businesses must follow the standards of their regulatory bodies.