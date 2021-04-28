State OKs Elko County’s COVID-19 plan

ELKO – Elko County’s COVID-19 management plan has received final approval from the state and will go into effect Saturday, opening Elko County 100%. The state’s mask mandate remains, however.

“Elko County has received official delegation of authority from the Governor’s office for our local mitigation and enforcement plan as presented during the Board of County Commissioners and Task Force meetings last week,” Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said in an email.

Caleb Cage, Nevada’s COVID-19 response director, said in a letter to Osborne dated April 27 that Gov. Steve Sisolak “delegated authority to Elko County to manage COVID-19 mitigation measures, consistent with the county’s local plan and the remaining statewide directives.”

He said the “requirement for all Nevadans to wear a mask remains in place as set forth in Directive 024 and Section 4 of Directive 028. We all must continue to be vigilant to prevent further spread of COVID-19.”

The county stated in an April 28 news release that Elko County’s Mitigation and Enforcement Plan gives the local government control of “how we now address the restrictions we have lived with for over a year.” The plan “opens all businesses at 100% capacity and removes the social distancing restrictions that have been in place.”

