SPRING CREEK – The status of Spring Creek water facility projects costing $8 million will be updated Wednesday by representatives of Great Basin Water Co.
The company will review which well and tank projects in each of the four association tracts have been approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, nine of which have already been started throughout the association.
The decommission and replacement of one tank in Marina Hills (Tract 100) and a well replacement in Palace Heights (Tract 400) are among the projects the GBWC have started. Two back-up generators and an office building in the Vista Grande section (Tract 200) have also commenced.
Four wells will also be rehabilitated and cleaned, along with replacement of pipes classified as either poor or very poor throughout the association.
Among projects that were denied by the PUCN are the replacement of a high tank and retaining wall for Well No. 1 and treatment facility, located in Vista Grande. The relocation of a well and replacement of a wastewater treatment plant in Marina Hills costing $1.7 million also were stricken from the initial project list.
According to the GBWC’s three-year action plan, the proposed total for 19 projects throughout the association was $11,100,726. The total after four projects were denied by the PUCN went down to $8,154,424.
The integrative resource plan was filed March 1 by GBWC. If all projects were approved by the PUCN, the total revenue impact was estimated to be $1 million. Wastewater estimates were stated at $196,059.
GBWC estimated increases to customers with a one-inch pipe at $15.14 per month. Residential sewer customers were estimated to have a monthly charge of $59.94 with commercial sewer customers estimated at $264.68.
It is unclear what the revenue impact would be with only 15 projects.
The Spring Creek Association board of directors meets at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Fairway Community Center, 401 Fairway Blvd.
