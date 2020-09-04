State panel OKs big Elko events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Rides and Rods Classic Car Show and the Gold Rush Bull Riding Challenge are back on the Elko City Council’s agenda for Tuesday with good news just in from the state.

Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said late Friday he received word from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in Nevada that special event plans have been approved.

“The next step will be for final City Council approval of the special event permits on Tuesday,” Calder said.

Earlier Friday, car show organizer Jeff Remington said that “everything looks promising,” and Efren Benavides of Benavides Bucking Bulls LLC, which is putting on the challenge, said “we are feeling very optimistic. We’ve gone above and beyond to do everything asked of us.”

The car show is planned for Sept. 11-13 in Elko, and Remington said the organizers “will do what it takes to have a safe and friendly show.” Cars would be spread out over 10 acres, using the Elko City Park and Elko Convention Center parking lots, which should be “plenty of room for social distancing,” he said.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 12 for the bull-riding event at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Benavides said this is the first year for the event, which was originally planned for May 23.