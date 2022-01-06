State patrol vehicles struck along icy Interstate 80

ELKO – Two Nevada State Police vehicles were damaged in separate incidents over the holidays, and the agency is reminding drivers to “move over and slow down” when troopers are parked along roadways.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. Dec. 23, a trooper was investigating a weather-related crash on Interstate 80 about 35 miles east of Winnemucca. The trooper’s patrol vehicle was parked on the shoulder with its emergency lights on when it was struck by a pickup truck.

“The driver lost control of the pickup because it was traveling too fast for the icy road conditions,” stated NSP. “Fortunately, the Trooper was away from his vehicle at the time and the driver of the pickup was not injured.”

Another recent incident took place on Dec. at approximately 7:35 p.m. when a trooper was investigating several weather-related crashes on I-80 about five miles west of Battle Mountain. The trooper was inside his Ford Explorer SUV patrol vehicle while it was parked on the shoulder with its emergency lights on. A commercial motor vehicle was driving too fast for the snowy conditions and failed to slow down or move over into the adjacent lane. It crossed over the white fog line and side-swiped the patrol vehicle, causing major damage. The trooper sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released later that night.

“Both crashes were preventable had the drivers reduced their vehicle speeds, and in the second crash, had the driver moved over,” stated NSP. “The Nevada Highway Patrol would like to remind everyone that moving over and decreasing speed is not only the safe and courteous thing to do, but also the law.”

NRS 484B.607 identifies the duties of a driver when approaching illuminated emergency vehicles, which includes police, fire, ambulance, department of transportation, construction, tow, and even passenger vehicles with their hazard lights on. The statute identifies how a driver must drive at a rate of speed that is reasonable for the conditions, regardless of the posted speed limit.

According to the Emergency Responder Safety Institute’s Fatality Report for 2021, 28 law enforcement officers were struck and killed by vehicles nationwide.

“Please help to keep us safe by spreading the word to drive safe, especially in bad weather,” stated NSP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0