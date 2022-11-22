State police ID victim in fatal crash near Wildhorse

ELKO – Nevada State Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash that resulted in the arrest of an Owyhee man last week.

Troopers were called at 8 p.m. Nov. 17 to the crash scene on Mountain City Highway about 75 miles north of Elko.

“Preliminary investigation determined that a gray GMC pickup truck was traveling north on SR-225 in the northbound travel lane. The driver of the pickup was unable to safely negotiate the curved roadway and allowed the vehicle to cross over the center line and drive off the left side of the road. The vehicle traveled down an embankment and overturned,” stated NSP.

The passenger, Jachai Calvin, 25, of Owyhee, was unrestrained and completely ejected from the vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

“Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash,” stated NSP.

The driver, Brevyn E. Raining Bird, 25, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and failure to maintain control on a highway.

Raining Bird told troopers he had consumed “multiple beers and hard liquor shots” at Lone Mountain Station before traveling north on the highway. He also stated that the last time he consumed cannabis was the day before the crash.

According to the arrest report, the passenger “likely suffered a fatal head injury after hitting his head on a large boulder” when the vehicle rolled into the creek north of Wildhorse.

Raining Bird remains in Elko County Jail with bail listed at $100,115.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. It was the Highway Patrol – Northern Command East’s 30th fatal crash for 2022 and the 39th fatality.