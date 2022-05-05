 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State police identify driver who died in Lamoille Highway crash

Nevada State Police

ELKO – A woman who died in a Tuesday evening crash on Lamoille Highway had recently moved here from Oregon, according to Nevada State Police.

Haley Storey, 27, of Baker City was killed in the crash and a juvenile passenger in the rear seat of her Volkswagen Golf sustained minor injuries.

Storey was driving toward Elko approaching the summit when her car failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line into the path of a RAM 5500 service truck. The front left of the VW struck the front left of the truck.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt and treated at the scene by medical personnel.

Both lanes of the highway were blocked by the vehicles and debris for more than two hours before traffic could resume.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Trooper Mitchell Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111. Reference case No. 2205-00184.

