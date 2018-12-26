ELKO – Traffic is moving faster between Elko and Wells these days.
The speed limit on Interstate 80 has been raised from 75 to 80 miles per hour for most of the drive between the two Elko County towns.
Elko District Engineer Boyd Ratliff of the Nevada Department of Transportation said new signs were installed at the end of last week.
The highway department has been studying safety on the interstate and raising the limit where appropriate. Earlier this year the limit was raised to 80 between Wendover and Oasis, a distance of about 30 miles.
Ratliff said the latest change extends from Elko to near the Beverly Hills exit west of Wells.
Portions of the freeway are still posted at 75 mph or, in the case of the Pequops, 65 mph.
“Silver Zone, Pequop and the Moor Summit, those areas are not raised” because of the frequency of crashes, Ratliffsaid.
The speed limit was also raised to 80 mph last week on another section of I-80 in the Winnemucca-Battle Mountain area, he said. This follows the increase adopted earlier this year between Fernley and Winnemucca.
The move toward higher speed limits has been supported by state assemblymen Don Gustavson, R-Sparks, and John Ellison, R-Elko; as well as lobbyists such as Janine Hansen of Elko.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.