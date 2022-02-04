State releases updates to school mask policies

ELKO — In its latest guidance, updated Feb. 2, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reduced contact tracing protocols for masked settings in Elko County School District.

According to the new guidance, “In an effort to reduce the overall burden of contact tracing on K-12 schools while ensuring high-risk exposures are prioritized, the DHHS will no longer consider masked contact in a K-12 setting as an exposure regardless of distancing.” (Directive 048 Full Guidance 2021-22 COVID-19 Guidelines for Prevention and Outbreak Control in School Settings, pg. 2, section Mask Use)

Pursuant to Directive 048, use of face coverings is not required for ECSD schools unless a school-wide outbreak of COVID-19 is identified by the applicable local health authority in any school.

In addition to exposure changes in masked settings, the guidance reflects updates in the section Who Does/ Does Not Need to Quarantine. Specifically, it states students 12-17 years old who have completed their primary vaccine series but have not yet received all eligible boosters DO NOT need to quarantine if they came into close contact with someone with COVID-19. Previously, ages 12 and older needed to have all recommended vaccine doses including the booster to avoid quarantine.

Excerpts from the guidance document reflecting the most recent updates are provided below.

QUARANTINE (pg.5)

Masked contact in a K-12 setting is no longer considered an exposure regardless of distancing. The focus should be on identifying high-risk, indoor, unmasked exposures most likely to result in transmission. Schools that have implemented universal masking among staff and students will continue to perform contact tracing for exposures that occur during indoor unmasked exposures like snack or lunch breaks, unmasked indoor extracurricular encounters, and sports. Schools should consider the development of stable lunch cohorts (table groups, lunch bunches and other group situations). If a case occurs within an indoor unmasked cohort, the entire cohort group may be considered exposed (ex: an assigned lunch or extracurricular group may all be considered exposed if a positive case occurs within the group). Stable cohorts significantly reduce the burden of contact tracing.

Schools that have implemented universal masking only among staff, will need to assess each exposure based upon masked status. For example, if a COVID-19 positive staff member that was appropriately wearing a mask was in contact with another masked staff member, that would no longer be considered an exposure. However, if that positive staff member was appropriately masked and had indoor contact with an unmasked student, that is considered an exposure and contact tracing and quarantine procedures must be followed.

WHO NEEDS TO QURANTINE/ WHO DOES NOT NEED TO QUARATINE (pg. 6)

WHO NEEDS TO QUARANTINE: People who have come into close contact with someone with COVID-19 and are in one of the following groups need to quarantine: • People who are ages 18 and older and completed the primary series of recommended vaccine, but have not received a recommended booster shot when eligible. • People who are 18 years and older who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (completing the primary series) over 2 months ago and have not received a recommended booster shot. • People who are not vaccinated or have not completed a primary vaccine series. Quarantine starts the day of last known contact to a positive individual (day 0) and lasts for five days. For example, if the last known exposure was Friday (day 0), the student or staff could return to school after five days, or on Thursday (day 6) if no symptoms have developed. Upon return the student or staff must wear a well-fitting mask for a minimum of five additional days within schools that have not implemented universal masking. Schools that require universal masking will already have continued mask use established. More information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/community/schools-childcare/k-12-contact-tracing/about-quarantine.html

WHO DOES NOT NEED TO QUARANTINE: People who have come into close contact with someone with COVID-19 and are in one of the following groups do not need to quarantine: • Age 18 or older and have received all recommended vaccine doses, including boosters and additional primary shots for some immunocompromised people. • Students 12-17 years old who have completed their primary vaccine series but have not yet received all eligible boosters. This is to allow time for students to catch up with the latest recommendations and to minimize disruption to in-person learning. • Age 5-11 years and completed the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines. • Anyone who has had confirmed COVID-19 within the last 90 days (who tested positive using a viral test, meaning a positive PCR or an antigen test. Antibody tests do not count). • Students or staff who are participating in a school-sponsored Test to Stay Program.

