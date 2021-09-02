State reports 70th COVID death in Elko County

ELKO – State officials reported another COVID-related death in Elko County this week, as the county’s case rate continued to rise.

The 70th death was the first to be reported this month, following nine deaths in August.

Elko County’s hospitalizations are currently listed at seven.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county’s case rate is 789, which is up from 336 a month ago. The case rate is calculated per 100,000 residents over the past 30 days.

A total of 31.4% of Elko County’s vaccine-eligible population is now vaccinated, compared with nearly 52% statewide.

Test positivity has dropped to 12.3% statewide. Elko’s rate currently stands at 22.1%.

All of Nevada’s counties except Esmeralda are flagged for at least one of three elevated disease factors. Eureka County is currently the only one flagged for all three factors. The case rate there is 254, test positivity is 10% and the average number of test per day per 100,000 people is 73.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 12 Angry 2