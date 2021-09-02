 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State reports 70th COVID death in Elko County
0 comments
alert top story

State reports 70th COVID death in Elko County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nevada COVID cases
NDHHS

ELKO – State officials reported another COVID-related death in Elko County this week, as the county’s case rate continued to rise.

The 70th death was the first to be reported this month, following nine deaths in August.

Elko County’s hospitalizations are currently listed at seven.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The county’s case rate is 789, which is up from 336 a month ago. The case rate is calculated per 100,000 residents over the past 30 days.

A total of 31.4% of Elko County’s vaccine-eligible population is now vaccinated, compared with nearly 52% statewide.

Test positivity has dropped to 12.3% statewide. Elko’s rate currently stands at 22.1%.

All of Nevada’s counties except Esmeralda are flagged for at least one of three elevated disease factors. Eureka County is currently the only one flagged for all three factors. The case rate there is 254, test positivity is 10% and the average number of test per day per 100,000 people is 73.

The Delta variant is having a strong impact on Americans ages 11 and younger, who aren’t yet available for a vaccine. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
0 comments
0
0
0
12
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News