State reports new COVID cases at 1 per minute

ELKO – Seventy-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by Elko County as Nevada’s task force reported the state “continues to experience exponential increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metropolitan areas.”

There were 1,414 people hospitalized with COVID throughout the state. Sixteen are Elko County residents.

“Hospitals are now receiving new monoclonal antibody therapeutics that can be administered intravenously to some patients, keeping them from requiring hospitalization,” stated the coronavirus response team.

The state logged 142,239 cases on Tuesday, for single-day increase of 3,159.

Nevada has been testing residents at the rate of one every 8 seconds, and a positive COVID-19 diagnosis is being made at the rate of one per minute.

“Sadly, putting these numbers into reality, approximately every two hours, one Nevadan dies from COVID-19,” stated the task force.

There were 42 recoveries in Elko County on Wednesday, for a total of 490 active cases.

Since the pandemic began there have been 2,565 confirmed cases in the county and 17 deaths.

Nevada has reported 142,239 total cases with 2,071 deaths.