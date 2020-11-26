State reports new COVID cases at 1 per minute

ELKO – Seventy-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by Elko County as Nevada’s task force reported the state “continues to experience exponential increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metropolitan areas.”
There were 1,414 people hospitalized with COVID throughout the state. Sixteen are Elko County residents.
“Hospitals are now receiving new monoclonal antibody therapeutics that can be administered intravenously to some patients, keeping them from requiring hospitalization,” stated the coronavirus response team.
The state logged 142,239 cases on Tuesday, for single-day increase of 3,159.
Nevada has been testing residents at the rate of one every 8 seconds, and a positive COVID-19 diagnosis is being made at the rate of one per minute.
“Sadly, putting these numbers into reality, approximately every two hours, one Nevadan dies from COVID-19,” stated the task force.
There were 42 recoveries in Elko County on Wednesday, for a total of 490 active cases.
Since the pandemic began there have been 2,565 confirmed cases in the county and 17 deaths.
Nevada has reported 142,239 total cases with 2,071 deaths.
Nationwide, The New York Times reported that daily virus-related deaths reached 2,216 on Wednesday — the equivalent of one death every 39 seconds – despite the fact that the percentage of cases resulting in death dropped from a high of 6.7 in April to 1.9 in September.
Elko County’s test positivity rate currently stands at 22.1%, compared with a statewide rate of 16.5%.
The case rate per 100,000 people is 1,504 in Elko County, compared with 1,360 statewide.
“Here are some tips to help you and your family celebrate safely,” stated the county, breaking down behaviors into three levels.
SAFE – CELEBRATE AT HOME
Support Local Journalism
• Prepare traditional dishes with those in your household
• Host a virtual dinner and share recipes with families and friends
• Put up your favorite decorations and share photos online
• Watch parades, sporting events, and movies at home
• Shop online instead of in stores
LESS SAFE – IF YOU GATHER, DO SO WISELY
• Keep is small and stay local
• Stay outside if possible and ensure proper ventilation indoors
• Wear masks and social distance
• Wash or sanitize your hands regularly, especially before eating
• Avoid contact with non-attendees for 14 days before and after you gather
UNSAFE – AVOID
• Large gatherings, especially indoors
• Potlucks, buffets or other shared food
• Places with crowds, such as stores, parades, running events and sports
• Contact with anyone who is sick or may have been exposed to COVID-19
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.