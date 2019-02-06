Try 1 month for 99¢
Nevada Contractors Board

RENO – An Elko carpentry business was among 13 to be disciplined statewide in January by the Nevada State Contractors Board.

RM Enterprises LLC, doing business as Ruby Mountain Woodworking, was found in violation for bidding in excess of the license’s monetary limit, misuse of a license, failure to comply with an order from the board, and failure to establish financial responsibility.

The license was revoked. RM Enterprises LLC was fined $1,650 and assessed investigative costs.

In all, the board ordered $7,800 in restitution and $35,000 in fines for the month.

Disciplinary action may consist of a fine of up to $10,000 per offense, order corrective action, suspension, revocation or other action.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments