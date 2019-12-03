State’s abandoned mines work wins award

Gold Butte work is included in the division of minerals report for 2018 that was published earlier this year. The report on 2019 work will come out next year, but Perry said a couple of major 2019 projects were the Gunmetal Mine in Mineral County and the closure of old shafts and tunnels at Mullen Pass in Washoe County.

Perry said the state minerals division is “legislatively mandated to conduct the state’s AML program to identify inactive mines, rank their degree of hazard and carry out activities to secure these sites, be it through owners or division staff.”

The program is funded through a $4 per claim annual assessment fee charged on unpatented mining claims in Nevada. The fee is collected by each county’s recorder when annual filings are recorded. The division also has programs to alert the public to the dangers of abandoned mines.

In 2018, the division completed 319 permanent closures in 12 of Nevada’s 17 counties, marking a record.

According to the division, there are an estimated 250,000 abandoned mine features in Nevada, and 50,000 of those may present physical safety hazards. The program has inventoried 100,000 historic mining features and catalogued more than 22,500 individual hazards. So far, 80 percent of those known hazards have been safeguarded or secured.

Partners in the abandoned mine effort include the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, the State Historic Preservation Office, the Nevada Division of State Parks and Clark County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0