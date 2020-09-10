State says no to softball tournament

ELKO – The state nixed the “Justice for Stephanie” softball tournament planned for this weekend, but two related events still will be held, a 9-11 tribute on Friday and a candlelight vigil and peaceful domestic violence awareness protest on Saturday.
Tournament organizer Danny Story said Wednesday that he is upset with the decision by the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration against the tournament, but the 9-11 tribute will go on as planned at 9 p.m. Friday at Leonard Herrera Adult Softball Complex.
“We will be honoring active military, law enforcement, first-responders and military veterans,” he said.
The event on Saturday will be put on by the Justice for Stephanie Foundation at 9 p.m., also at the Herrera field, with Lidia Cortes as guest speaker. She is the mother of Stephanie Gonzalez, who was killed in 2011. Her estranged husband, Eduardo Estrada-Puentes, was convicted of her murder in 2016.
“We encourage everyone to wear pink,” Story said.
The softball tournament, which would have been the 10th annual and raises money to fight domestic violence, went to the state’s Local Empowerment Advisory Panel (LEAP) that includes OSHA, after someone sent a flyer about the event to LEAP, Story said.
He had assumed the tournament would be fine because he has been organizing league play and other tournaments, without spectators, this summer following his stringent COVID-19 plan Story said he has shared with many in the state and region.
The state’s decision came at the 11th hour, and “I wasn’t given due process to plead my case,” he said.
Elko City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge said in a Wednesday email that the city received notice from OHSA on Tuesday that the “tournament is a violation of the Governor’s Directives and could not be held.”
Although it was too late to be on the Elko City Council’s Sept. 8 agenda, Story spoke to the council Tuesday evening in the public comment period about the tournament and to plead with the council to approve the event despite the state’s rejection.
“I was basically pulling at their heart strings,” he said in a phone interview Wednesday. “I do want it to be known the governor is specifically picking and choosing who can have events. It’s extremely confusing. There is no consistency.”
Story said he supports events like the Gold Rush Bull Riding Challenge and Rides and Rods Elko Classic Car Show that received LEAP approval for this weekend and all outdoor recreation, “so we can have a little life in the economy.”
During the council meeting, he said the tournament was designed to be a family weekend, and there would have been no alcohol at the event. He said COVID-19 plans designed to keep attendees safe would be followed.
“I feel we should be able to move forward and put heads in beds,” said Story, who is on Elko’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
Mayor Reece Keener said he was sorry the state rejected the tournament, but the decision was “above our pay grade. I know you put a lot of time on this.” He said Gov. Steve Sisolak “came down with a strong hammer” on this event.
