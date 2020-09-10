State says no to softball tournament

The state’s decision came at the 11th hour, and “I wasn’t given due process to plead my case,” he said.

Elko City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge said in a Wednesday email that the city received notice from OHSA on Tuesday that the “tournament is a violation of the Governor’s Directives and could not be held.”

Although it was too late to be on the Elko City Council’s Sept. 8 agenda, Story spoke to the council Tuesday evening in the public comment period about the tournament and to plead with the council to approve the event despite the state’s rejection.

“I was basically pulling at their heart strings,” he said in a phone interview Wednesday. “I do want it to be known the governor is specifically picking and choosing who can have events. It’s extremely confusing. There is no consistency.”

Story said he supports events like the Gold Rush Bull Riding Challenge and Rides and Rods Elko Classic Car Show that received LEAP approval for this weekend and all outdoor recreation, “so we can have a little life in the economy.”

During the council meeting, he said the tournament was designed to be a family weekend, and there would have been no alcohol at the event. He said COVID-19 plans designed to keep attendees safe would be followed.