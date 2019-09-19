CARSON CITY – Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert will visit the Elko County School District next month.
Ebert is kicking off a statewide listening tour next week to visit of all 17 Nevada school districts and the State Public Charter School Authority.
The tour includes a visit to the Elko County School District on Oct. 22-23.
“The few short months I have been on the job have gone by quickly,” Ebert said. “During the legislative session, I met many Nevadans who were eager to share their hopes and dreams for their children. Today, I am very pleased to announce our plans to tour our great state. I intend to visit every district and meet with students, parents, and staff. My goal is to better understand the treasures of our communities as well as the desires and challenges of greater student success.”
Superintendent Ebert and members of her staff will start the listening tour Sept. 23 in the Douglas County School District.
The district visits will include meetings with students, teachers, support staff, administrators, family, and community members.
Another department goal is to receive input to inform state education plans required by both the state and the U.S. Department of Education.
“Having a dialogue with the state superintendent and the Nevada Department of Education will be mutually beneficial and especially good for our students,” said Richard Stokes, Carson City School District superintendent. “The Carson City School District has so much to be proud of and we are looking forward to bring the state superintendent to see all of the great work of our teachers and students.”
