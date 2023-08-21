LAS VEGAS – The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office has announced the recipients of the 2023 Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship awards up to $5,000 each to two students in Northern Nevada and in Southern Nevada respectively, who are majoring in elementary or secondary education with the intent of teaching in Nevada.

The selected scholarship recipients include Emily Burton, University of Nevada-Reno; Maddison Mead, Great Basin College; Samuel Self, University of Nevada-Las Vegas; and Monique Raven, UNLV.

As a recent graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, scholarship recipient Emily Burton received two Bachelor’s Degrees in Secondary Education and Spanish. Burton began substitute teaching during her sophomore year for the Washoe County School District, working with students at every grade level.

“Receiving the Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship has been a profound honor,” said Burton. “To me this scholarship means hope and will help me smoothly accomplish my goals for language education in Nevada.”

Madison Mead is a first-generation college graduate from Great Basin College earning her Associate of Arts in Early Childhood Education with honors and working towards her Bachelors of Arts in Elementary Education with an emphasis in Early Childhood Education and English Language Acquisition and Development.

“My goals after college include obtaining a kindergarten or first-grade teacher position within an elementary school within my community,” said Mead. “This scholarship will help me excuse my passion for education. I am eternally grateful to the Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship Foundation.”

Raised by a family of educators, Samuel Self is a fourth-year student pursuing his Bachelors of Arts in English and Bachelors of Science in Secondary Education at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Self has completed a fellowship at the Nevada Institute on Teaching and Educator Preparation and a teaching position with Code Ninjas.

“The impact of the Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship extends beyond its financial impact,” stated Self. “Like Governor Guinn I aspire to be an advocate for education, inside and outside of my classroom.”

As a lifelong resident of Southern Nevada, Monique Raven is a first-generation college student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, pursuing her Bachelor’s in Secondary Education. Raven aims to nourish students with the feeling and knowing of being heard and valued, reinforcing her commitment to providing an equitable quality of education to all.

“The Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship offers me a chance to invest time into learning how to become a better-equipped teacher,” said Raven. “Through this scholarship, I will continue to invest in opportunities that create the type of teacher I strive to be.”

A virtual celebration will be held later this year to further honor the four Memorial Scholarship recipients.

“Congratulations to the incredible recipients of the Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship,” said Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine. “By investing in your dreams of becoming educators, you’re not only enriching your own lives but also the lives of countless students. Thank you for your commitment to advancing our state’s educational legacy.”

For more information on the Memorial Scholarship, please visit nvigate.gov/programs/kenny-c-guinn-memorial-scholarship/ or contact the Millennium Scholarship office at millenniumscholars@nevadatreasurer.gov or call 1-888-477-2667.