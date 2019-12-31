State wildfire panel to discuss targeted grazing

LAS VEGAS – The U.S. Forest Service is scheduled to present information on targeted and outcome-based grazing projects to the Nevada Legislature’s Committee to Conduct an Interim Study Concerning Wildfires.
Assemblywoman Heidi Swank will chair the meeting that begins at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 7 in the Grant Sawyer State Office Building, Room 4401.
Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger is slated to make the presentation. Also scheduled are reports from State Forester Firewarden Kacey KC and Bureau of Land Management Fire Management Officer Paul Petersen on steps being taken to reduce wildfire fuels.
State conservationist Ray Dotson of the Natural Resources Conservation Service and Alan Jenne, administrator of habitat for the Nevada Department of Wildlife, will discuss efforts to restore wildlife habitat in the state following recent large fires.
This is the first meeting of the 2019-2020 interim. There will be an opportunity for public comment at the beginning of the session.