Statement from Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital regarding positive coronavirus case

Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors. We can confirm that we have identified and treated a patient who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This positive COVID-19 case was confirmed by the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory. This patient is now in self-isolation at home and not currently being treated at our hospital.

We are working closely with the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health as well as the Elko County Health Board. We also continue to follow all guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure the safety of our patients, our staff and all those within our facility.

Our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond. We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our community for many weeks, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round.