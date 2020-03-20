Stay Home for Nevada: What Nevadans need to know and do as cases top the 100 mark

For most people, the immediate risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to be low. It is important to remember, however, that older adults and people of any age with underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, lung disease, or heart disease, are at greater risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

If you must go to places where others may be, engage in social distancing. When out in the community, keep at least 6 feet of space between you and others, avoid handshakes, and greet others in ways that do not include physical contact. It is important to remember that this virus is spread through contact with people who have the virus, whether they show symptoms or not.

“It may help to think of social distancing as ‘physical distancing with social connection,’” said Dr. Stephanie Woodard, Senior Advisor on Behavioral Health for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.