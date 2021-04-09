Stay safe, and support local journalism

Don't be caught off-guard by this year's wildfire season, which is already underway in Elko County. This photo shows flames approaching a home in Spring Creek last summer. You can sign up for our news alerts at elkodaily.com. Editor Jeff Mullins also invites you to help support the local journalists who bring you the news by becoming a Digital Plus member at the current low rate of $29.99 for the first 52 weeks.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.