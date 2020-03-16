STEM equals success for students

ELKO – Elko and Spring Creek high school students took honors at the 2020 STEM fair for their projects that ranged from psychology to statistical math to genetic testing.
Subliminal messaging, the luck of the draw, and sleep genetics were the topics among the three grand prize winners this year.
The 2020 Elko County STEM Fair had about 650 entries, said Sandie Braunstadter, organizer and Spring Creek Middle School science teacher.
Elko High School sophomore Marlea Martens took the first grand prize for her project “Subliminal Messaging in Audio: A Study of the Subconscious,” which studied 30 teenagers’ choices after listening to subliminal and non-subliminal audio tracks.
Martens won a $300 cash prize donated by Newmont Gold Corp.
Cammie Thompson and Karly White, sophomores from Spring Creek High School, took the second grand prize for a math project that utilized statistical formulas to determine if card players are only lucky in their draw or if it more about probability.
The girls took a look at the popularity of gaming in Nevada and decided to figure out how casinos know who will win or lose and how often it will happen, Thompson said.
They conducted four tests over two weeks to see how often they could locate individual cards out of one hundred or two hundred shuffles. After completing the tests, they concluded: “that luck will win in the beginning, but probability will prove itself in the end.”
“It takes a lot of tries to be able to be accurate with probability,” White said. “I do think, depending on how long you play, luck is still a huge factor.”
“You have to keep playing over and over,” Thompson added. “You’d be there forever.”
Thompson and White won a $200 cash prize donated by Dr. Dave Hogel and Janice King.
If the girls choose to enter the STEM Fair next year, they said they would extend their research and perform more complicated tests to determine how probability differs between each trial.
Braunstadtler said there were more math entries this year, and credited Thompson and White’s math teacher Betsy Sweeney.
“She was the one who decided to push that and encourage her students,” she said.
The third grand prize went to EHS senior Chilz Negrete’s genetics project that asked who is a night owl or a morning person.
“It’s more about seeing if your actual preference matches what your genes say you should prefer,” Negrete said.
The idea to study the circadian clock came from Negrete’s biology teacher, Kristen Birdzell. Negrete gave her volunteers a questionnaire to fill out to learn their cognitive preference and then matched it
“I had my participants take a questionnaire to see what they cognitively liked,” Negrete explained.
She then utilized a mini PCR and electrophoresis machine to test DNA from her volunteers.
Out of seven students’ results, four matched, but the other three “were on completely different spectrums.”
“When I followed up with students, they had some external factors that affected the results, like working late or early morning gym routines,” Negrete said.
Negrete’s interest in genetics is for the long-term, she said.
“I definitely want to become a geneticist. I’m almost positive that’s what I want to do,” she explained. “I like the idea of gene therapy and the idea of the research behind it and applying it to people.”
All winners will compete at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair May 10-15 in Anaheim, California.