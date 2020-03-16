STEM equals success for students

ELKO – Elko and Spring Creek high school students took honors at the 2020 STEM fair for their projects that ranged from psychology to statistical math to genetic testing.

Subliminal messaging, the luck of the draw, and sleep genetics were the topics among the three grand prize winners this year.

The 2020 Elko County STEM Fair had about 650 entries, said Sandie Braunstadter, organizer and Spring Creek Middle School science teacher.

Elko High School sophomore Marlea Martens took the first grand prize for her project “Subliminal Messaging in Audio: A Study of the Subconscious,” which studied 30 teenagers’ choices after listening to subliminal and non-subliminal audio tracks.

Martens won a $300 cash prize donated by Newmont Gold Corp.

Cammie Thompson and Karly White, sophomores from Spring Creek High School, took the second grand prize for a math project that utilized statistical formulas to determine if card players are only lucky in their draw or if it more about probability.

The girls took a look at the popularity of gaming in Nevada and decided to figure out how casinos know who will win or lose and how often it will happen, Thompson said.