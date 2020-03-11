Steninger files for a second term

ELKO – Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger has made his bid for re-election official.
A lifelong resident of Elko County, Steninger, 64, graduated from Elko High School and the University of Nevada, Reno. He currently resides at his ranch in Lamoille.
The former editor and publisher of the Elko Daily Free Press said his love of Elko is one of his reasons for seeking re-election.
“I like Elko the way it’s been,” he said. “It’s a great community and I want to keep it the way I remember it.”
If re-elected, focusing on the county budget will continue to be a priority for Steninger.
“When I came on we were down to about 4.6 percent,” Steninger said. “When you get to four percent ending fund balance, the state comes in and takes over your finances.”
Today, it’s up to “a healthier 10 percent.” As a result, a three-year county wage freeze was recently lifted.
Another challenge is unfunded mandates. In 2019, actions from the Legislature and the Nevada Supreme Court stipulated a third district judge and justice court jury trials for domestic violence charges, respectively.
“We had to buy the bank building next door to accommodate the third judge,” Steninger said. “One thing after another. It keeps rolling in. We have to pay for it.”
Steninger said he was “happy with the stand we took on the Second Amendment for the sanctuary county, intervening in the red flag law.”
“I want to make sure we keep going in that direction.”
Steninger was appointed in December 2014 by former Gov. Brian Sandoval to fill the unexpired term of Commissioner Grant Gerber. He had worked closely with Gerber to publicize the ambitious Grass March from the West Coast to Washington, D.C.
Gerber died as a result from injuries suffered when his horse fell with him.
In 2016, Steninger ran unopposed.
He was chairman of the Elko County Commission last year and currently serves on the board of the Nevada Association of Counties, the Humboldt River Basin Water Authority that monitors water uses along the river and the state’s efforts to revise Nevada water law, and the Central Nevada Regional Water Authority that was formed to fight Las Vegas’ efforts to pipe water out of rural Nevada.
He also serves on the Public Lands Steering Committee of the National Association of Counties and as the commission’s liaison to the Spring Creek Association, governing a population nearly equal to Elko’s under the direction of President Jessie Bahr; to the eight Conservation Districts throughout the county that work on controlling noxious weeds with money provided by the county; and to the Natural Resource Management Advisory Commission and Wildlife Board.
Steninger also serves with fellow Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi and county staff on a budget committee that provides guidance on fiscal affairs.
“The county has been under extreme budget pressure since 2014, when the state ordered us to take over the firefighting responsibilities of the Nevada Division of Forestry,” he said. “On top of that, we were ordered to add a second justice of the peace, are now preparing for the addition of a third district court judge that required the purchase of the adjacent bank building, are making accommodations for jury trials for domestic violence cases and upgraded our 911 emergency call equipment.
“Despite all that, the commission was still able to raise our ending fund balance from 4 percent to 10 percent. My sincere thanks to our staff and employees for their hard work and sacrifices,” he said.
As the county liaison to the Fire Protection District, he helps monitor a unit that receives $1.5 million each year from an Infrastructure Tax that is used to upgrade equipment and build new stations for the volunteers that man 17 separate fire departments across the county.
“We are just now finishing plans for the first station in Lamoille that is scheduled to be built this year on land donated by John Sustacha,” Steninger said.
The county has purchased one new water tender, two Type 3 water trucks, two Type 6 trucks and a rescue pumper for its volunteers.
“We also just ordered three new water tenders that will be delivered next year for the volunteers at Lee Engine, Ryndon and Lamoille,” he added.
Another $1.5 million of the Infrastructure tax is used to pave roads throughout the county. So far it has paid for paving to South Fork, Last Chance, Corral Lane, Osino and Pleasant Valley.
Steninger also worked closely with Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza and District Attorney Tyler Ingram to prepare the resolution declaring Elko County a Sanctuary for the Second Amendment and to join a lawsuit fighting the Red Flag Law passed last year by the Nevada Legislature.
He also worked with Allied Security to partially privatize the courthouse security, which represents a significant cost saving to the county and freed two sheriff deputies to return to duty.
After the 2018 fire in the Ruby Mountains, he worked with the U.S. Forest Service and Lamoille Canyon users in an effort to keep the canyon as accessible as possible.
On NACo’s PLSC he sponsored a resolution aimed at reducing the range fire dangers in the West by calling for the restoration of grazing that has been cut by 50 percent over the years by federal land managers. His resolution was adopted into NACo’s platform.
Steninger filed for re-election last week as a Republican. Mining safety trainer Gary Evertsen has also filed for District 5 as a Republican.