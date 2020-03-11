Steninger files for a second term

Steninger also serves with fellow Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi and county staff on a budget committee that provides guidance on fiscal affairs.

“The county has been under extreme budget pressure since 2014, when the state ordered us to take over the firefighting responsibilities of the Nevada Division of Forestry,” he said. “On top of that, we were ordered to add a second justice of the peace, are now preparing for the addition of a third district court judge that required the purchase of the adjacent bank building, are making accommodations for jury trials for domestic violence cases and upgraded our 911 emergency call equipment.

“Despite all that, the commission was still able to raise our ending fund balance from 4 percent to 10 percent. My sincere thanks to our staff and employees for their hard work and sacrifices,” he said.

As the county liaison to the Fire Protection District, he helps monitor a unit that receives $1.5 million each year from an Infrastructure Tax that is used to upgrade equipment and build new stations for the volunteers that man 17 separate fire departments across the county.

“We are just now finishing plans for the first station in Lamoille that is scheduled to be built this year on land donated by John Sustacha,” Steninger said.