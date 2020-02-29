Steninger seeks re-election

He also serves as the commission’s liaison to the Spring Creek Association that governs a population nearly equal to Elko’s and has really amped up its activities under the direction of President Jessie Bahr; to the eight Conservation Districts throughout the county that work on controlling noxious weeds with money provided by the county; and to the county’s Natural Resource Management Advisory Commission and Wildlife Board.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steninger also serves with fellow Commissioner Delmo Adreozzi and county staff on a budget committee that provides guidance to the commission on fiscal affairs.

“The county has been under extreme budget pressure since 2014, when the state ordered us to take over the firefighting responsibilities of the Nevada Division of Forestry, “ he explained. “On top of that, we were ordered to add a second justice of the peace, are now preparing for the addition of a third district court judge that required the purchase of the adjacent bank building, make accommodations for jury trials for domestic violence cases and upgrade our 911 emergency call equipment. Despite all that, the commission was able to raise our ending fund balance from 4% to 10%. My sincere thanks to our staff and employees for their hard work and sacrifices.”