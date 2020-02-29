Steninger seeks re-election

Rex Steninger has announced plans to file next week for re-election to his District Five seat on the Elko County Board of Commissioners.
Steninger, 64, is a lifelong resident of Elko County, a graduate of Elko High School and the University of Nevada Reno and former editor and publisher of the Elko Daily Free Press. He currently lives on his ranch near Lamoille.
He was appointed to the commission by Gov. Brian Sandoval in December 2014 to fill the unexpired term of the late Grant Gerber. Steninger had worked closely with Gerber to publicize the ambitious Grass March that carried petitions of grievances against Battle Mountain Bureau of Land Management District Manager Doug Furtado horseback from the shoreline of the West Coast, across the nation to the U.S. Capitol. Gerber’s horse fell with him during that endeavor and he died on his way home after finishing the ride.
Steninger ran unopposed for election to the seat in 2016.
He served as chairman of the Elko County Commission last year and currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Nevada Association of Counties; the Public Lands Steering Committee (PLSC) of the National Association of Counties; and the Board of Directors of the Humboldt River Basin Water Authority that monitors water uses along the river and efforts to revise Nevada Water law and the Central Nevada Regional Water Authority that was formed to fight Las Vegas’ efforts to pipe water out of central Nevada.
He also serves as the commission’s liaison to the Spring Creek Association that governs a population nearly equal to Elko’s and has really amped up its activities under the direction of President Jessie Bahr; to the eight Conservation Districts throughout the county that work on controlling noxious weeds with money provided by the county; and to the county’s Natural Resource Management Advisory Commission and Wildlife Board.
Steninger also serves with fellow Commissioner Delmo Adreozzi and county staff on a budget committee that provides guidance to the commission on fiscal affairs.
“The county has been under extreme budget pressure since 2014, when the state ordered us to take over the firefighting responsibilities of the Nevada Division of Forestry, “ he explained. “On top of that, we were ordered to add a second justice of the peace, are now preparing for the addition of a third district court judge that required the purchase of the adjacent bank building, make accommodations for jury trials for domestic violence cases and upgrade our 911 emergency call equipment. Despite all that, the commission was able to raise our ending fund balance from 4% to 10%. My sincere thanks to our staff and employees for their hard work and sacrifices.”
As the county liaison to the Fire Prevention District, he helps monitor a unit that receives $1.5 million each year from an Infrastructure Tax that is used to upgrade equipment and build new stations for the volunteers that man 17 separate fire departments across the county.
“We are just now finishing plans for the first station in Lamoille that is scheduled to be built this year on land donated by John Sustacha,” Steninger said.
Another $1.5 million of that Infrastructure tax is used to pave roads throughout the county. So far it has paid for paving to South Fork, Last Chance, Corral Lane, Osino and Pleasant Valley.
Steninger also worked closely with Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza and District Attorney Tyler Ingram to prepare the resolution declaring Elko County a Sanctuary for the Second Amendment and join a lawsuit fighting the Red Flag Law passed last year by the Nevada Legislature. He also worked with Allied Security to partially privatize the courthouse security, which represents a significant cost saving to the county and freed two sheriff deputies to return to duty; with the U.S. Forest Service and Lamoille Canyon users in an effort to keep the canyon as accessible as possible following the 2018 fire; and with the eight Conservation Districts throughout the county that work on controlling noxious weeds with money provided by the county.
On NACo’s PLSC he sponsored a resolution aimed at reducing the range fire dangers in the West by calling for the restoration of grazing that has been cut by 50 percent over the years by the federal land managers. His resolution was adopted into NACo’s platform.
Filing for non-judicial offices opens Monday and continues through March 13. Filing for judicial offices was held in January.